No. 15 Virginia Drops Friday Night Contest at Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – The No. 15 Virginia field hockey team (6-5, 2-4 ACC) fell 4-1 to the Boston College Eagles (5-7, 1-3 ACC) on Friday night (Oct. 9) at Newton Field Hockey Complex.

Goals (Assist)

1:01 Boston College – Laila Rosenquest (Madelieve Drion)

8:42 Virginia - Isabella Moore (Unassisted)

14:29 Boston College - Ava Meehan (Klara Mueffelmann and Maisy Ricciardelli)

47:51 Boston College - Madelieve Drion (Unassisted)

58:15 Boston College - Maren Boyle (Lucy Parker)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The high-flying opening 15 minutes saw a trio of goals as the homestanding Eagles opened the scoring 61 seconds into the contest. With just under six and a half minutes left in the opening frame, Bella Moore bounced a ball past the BC goalkeeper to tie the match at 1-1. Boston College regained the lead for good in the final moments of the opening stanza as the Eagles’ Ava Meehan scored with 31 seconds left in the first. In the second quarter, BC’s Charlotte Karmer made four saves to preserve the one-goal game heading into halftime.

Virginia continued to apply pressure in the third as the Cavaliers outshot the Eagles 3-1 in the frame. In the fourth, Boston College took a 3-1 lead when the Eagles converted on a penalty corner. After fending off a Virginia corner halfway through the quarter, BC sealed the contest on an empty-net goal with under two minutes to play.

Starting in goal, Nilou Lempers made a pair of saves while surrendering four goals. BC’s Kramer allowed one goal and tallied six saves.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

UVA held an advantage in shots (14-7), shots on goal (7-6) and corners 5-3).

Bella Moore scored her second goal of the season and the fourth of her career.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Right now, we are finding too many ways to lose a game and not enough ways to win them. We need to convert the chances that we have and play forward with more desire. Right now, we are not playing good enough to earn a win.”

ON THE HORIZON

Virginia will play its final road game of the season on Oct. 16 at No. 8 Wake Forest. Start time is slated for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.