Virginia Drops Five-Set Battle with Duke in Mem Gym Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia dropped a five-set battle with Duke in its ACC home opener, marking the Cavaliers’ first match back at Memorial Gymnasium since 2024.

The Cavaliers (5-9, 1-4 ACC) were led by Reese Wuebker, who matched a season high with 18 kills, while Emily Fowler followed with ten kills and five blocks. The Blue Devils (11-4, 3-2 ACC), were led by their outside hitters in Ashby Zubchevich with 21 kills and Nataly Moravec with 20 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Duke 25 (1), Virginia 20 (0)

Virginia got off to a 3-1 start behind a pair of kills from Reese Wuebker before the Blue Devils gained momentum, taking six of the next seven points. Duke never trailed for the remainder of the set and used a 5-0 run to burst ahead 18-12. The Hoos got within four at 21-17 before the teams traded the final seven points.

Set 2: Virginia 25 (1), Duke 22 (1)

Virginia got off to an 8-0 lead in the second set behind a pair of kills from Wuebker Emily Fowler and an ace from Katier Barrier, but the Blue Devils stayed in the fight, inching their way back to a tie at 18-18. The Hoos quickly grabbed four of the next five points highlighted by kills from Wuebker and Reagan Ennist to claim a 22-19 lead. The teams traded the next five points, with the set ending on a Duke service error.

Set 3: Virginia 25 (2), Duke 20 (1)

After a back-and-forth start with ties at 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6, the Hoos used a 3-0 lead to go ahead 9-6 and led the rest of the way. Virginia’s largest lead came at 18-11 after a 5-0 run that featured two kills and two blocks from Fowler. Duke trimmed it to 20-17, but the Cavaliers responded with five of the final eight points to close out the set, sealing it with a Wuebker kill.

Set 4: Duke 25 (2), Virginia 23 (2)

A late run by the Blue Devils was the difference in a battle of a fourth set. Neither team led by more than two until a 3-0 run from the Hoos put Virginia ahead 19-15. Duke responded with five of the next seven points to trim it to 21-20. After a Becca Wight kill, Duke picked up the next four points to go ahead 24-22. Virginia got back within on on a block from Wight and Caroline Lang, but Nataly Moravec clinched the set for the Blue Devils with a kill.

Set 5: Duke 15 (3), Virginia 13 (2)

Duke never trailed in the final set, though the Hoos made it interesting late. The Blue Devils had match point at 14-9 before the Cavaliers rallied with four straight points to cut it to 14-13. Duke finished off the match with a block from Olivia Wayne and Breonna Goss.

MATCH NOTES

Reese Wuebker’s second kill of the game to put Virginia up 3-1 in the opening set was the 500th kill of her career.

Wuebker matched her season high of 18 kills, which came in the season opener against American.

QUOTABLE

“We keep putting ourselves in great positions to win matches. That is the most important thing. We’re going to be excited about that - that we put ourselves in great position to win an ACC match. We were a couple points away. It felt great to be back in Mem Gym and get the opportunity to be back in front of our fans. I’m really proud of our team and the fight.” - head coach Shannon Wells

NEXT UP

Virginia hosts No. 25 North Carolina at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.