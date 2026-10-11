Cavaliers Rally for Fifth Straight Win at HomeCavaliers Rally for Fifth Straight Win at Home

Cavaliers Rally for Fifth Straight Win at Home

Virginia trailed 17-7 in the second half, but scored 21 straight points in a bounce-back win

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Highlights: Virginia 28, Syracuse 25

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Until Saturday night, the Virginia Cavaliers had yet to show this season that they could find a way to prevail after facing significant adversity in a game.

In each of their two losses—the first to West Virginia and the second to Florida State—the Wahoos led early but faded after their opponent seized momentum.

UVA struck first Saturday night too, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, only to see ACC foe Syracuse respond with 17 straight points. The Hoos trailed 17-7 at halftime, but this time they didn’t stay down. On a rainy night at Scott Stadium, the fans who stuck it out witnessed an inspired comeback.

“Really proud of your heart,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott told his team afterward in the home locker room.

In a span of about 12 minutes in the second half, UVA scored three TDs and took an 11-point lead. The Orange rallied for a late touchdown, but Virginia held on for a 28-25 victory on Homecomings weekend.

“Our belief never wavered,” said tailback Jekail Middlebrook, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. 

“A lot of people stepped up from a leadership sense today,” offensive tackle Monroe Mills said. “I just felt like we all came together.”

For the Hoos (4-2 overall, 2-1 ACC), the victory marked their fifth straight at Scott Stadium and 10th in their last 11 games at home. For long stretches Saturday night, it looked like the Orange (2-3, 0-3) might pull off the upset, but the Cavaliers came together when they needed to.

“Guys just made a decision,” Elliott said. “They just decided that they wanted to go win a football game, and they focused on what they could control. Guys stopped waiting for somebody else to go make a play and said, ‘I'm going to be the guy that's going to step up and make a play.’ And the leadership of the team finally made a decision and said, ‘Hey, this is what we're doing.’ And they went out there and played complementary football and they executed.”

Syracuse, which did not punt in the first half, had a chance to stretch its lead early in the third quarter, but Shay Barker missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt. He’d missed from 47 yards in the second quarter.

The reprieve helped the Hoos, but their offense continued to sputter until late in the third quarter, when a big play gave them new life. After Virginia’s defense forced a Syracuse punt, quarterback Beau Pribula connected with wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin on a 43-yard touchdown pass, and Will Bettridge’s extra point made it 17-14. 

“Momentum can change on one play in a football game,” Elliott said.

The TD reception was the team-high fifth of the season for Martin, a transfer from Kent State. “That kind of sparked the offense and got us going,” Middlebrook said.

Syracuse’s next drive ended with another punt, and UVA drove 73 yards for its third touchdown. Middlebrook took a direct snap from center Drake Metcalf and ran in from the 3, and Bettridge’s PAT made it 21-17 with 11:42 remaining.

A special-teams miscue by the Orange on its next possession further stoked the Hoos. Virginia took over at the Syracuse 34 and kept up the pressure. Three straight carries by tailback Xay Davis, who’d run 14 yards for UVA’s first touchdown, moved the ball to the 5, and Middlebrook did the rest, scoring on another direct snap.

That’s a play Virginia ran with great success last season, when All-ACC tailback J’Mari Taylor took the snaps, and Middlebrook, a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, looked comfortable doing so Saturday night.

“I saw an alley and I hit it,” said Middlebrook, smiling. “It’s not too much to it.”

In the first half, Syracuse totaled 217 yards to only 117 for Virginia. Seventy-five of the Cavaliers’ yards came on their opening drive, on which Pribula carried twice for 21 yards and completed passes to wideout Rico Flores Jr. and tight end John Rogers.

Several Cavaliers left the game with injuries Saturday night, including Flores, defensive tackle Sichan John, cornerback Jacobie Henderson and safety Brandyn Hillman. Virginia still managed to secure a much-needed victory.

“It took a dominating mindset and us really attacking the idea that we don't flinch at adversity,” defensive tackle Anthony Britton said. “I feel like we were talking about it last week, but in that locker room [Saturday night], after halftime, we really embraced it. And I think that that showed in second half.”

Britton, a fourth-year from Norfolk, led the Cavaliers with nine tackles.

“I think he's playing with a ton of confidence,” Elliott said. “He’s absorbing the workload with some of the injuries that we've had at the position, and he just continues to get better. And so it's awesome to see him kind of start to step into the type of player that he can be. I think he's still got more before he reaches the ceiling.”

The Orange’s offense had its way for much of the game. Tailback Tylik Hill ran 23 times for 118 yards, and wideout Umari Hatcher caught eight passes for 126 yards. Syracuse started its No. 3 quarterback, Malachi Nelson, and he completed 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. When Nelson left the game with an injury, No. 4 quarterback Danny Lauter came in and threw a 46-yard to tight end Daunte Bacheyle with 2:50 remaining.

Somehow, though, the Cavaliers came out ahead.

“I'm not apologizing for winning, bottom line,” Elliott said. “At the end of the day, our guys were down 10 points at half, and they found a way to come back and win an ACC game.”

There was drama till the end. After a forcing a UVA punt with 1:15 to play, Syracuse took over at its 13-yard line with 63 seconds on the clock. But the Orange’s first three plays netted only 4 yards, and Lauter’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 17 seconds left.

Before Syracuse’s final drive, Britton said, Virginia’s defense “had the mentality that the game was on us ... We were going to dominate and there was no way that we would lose. That was our mindset. There wasn't even an option.”

UP NEXT: The Hoos (4-2, 2-1) head to the Lone Star State to face No. 24 Southern Methodist (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The game will air on The CW, starting at noon Eastern.

The Mustangs did not play this weekend.

This will be only the second football game between these schools. The first was on Nov. 23, 2024, at Scott Stadium, where SMU defeated UVA 33-7.

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia took control of the all-time series against Syracuse, 4-3. It marked the first victory over the Orange since 2015.
  • UVA has won nine of its last 11 ACC regular-season games.
  • Virginia has won five straight in games immediately following a loss, dating back to the beginning of the 2025 season.
  • Virginia has four wins in its first six games for the third consecutive season under head coach Tony Elliott.
  • In his fifth season at the helm, Elliott now has at least one victory over 13 of 16 ACC schools (has not defeated Clemson, Miami and SMU).
  • Since the beginning of the 2025 season, the Cavaliers are 8-1 in night games at Scott Stadium.
  • Virginia has won six of its last seven Homecomings games, including three straight.
  • UVA trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter and registered its fourth victory since 2022 when entering the fourth quarter trailing. Virginia’s last come-from-behind victory when entering the fourth quarter came in the Homecomings game last year against Washington State.
  • The Cavaliers are now 4-0 at Scott Stadium this season and tallied their fifth straight win dating back to last year’s regular-season finale against Virginia Tech. Additionally, UVA has now won nine of its last 10 games at Scott Stadium dating back last season.
  • Virginia was outgained 430-288, while Syracuse held a 35:07-24:53 advantage in time of possession. Since 2022, UVA is 3-12 when allowing 430 or more yards. The 24:43 time of possession is Virginia’s shortest amount of time with the ball in a victory since 2019 vs. Old Dominion (24:44). 
  • UVA has now scored a touchdown on its opening drive in four games this season, including its last three at home. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards on eight plays, the last of which was a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Xay Davis.
  • Virginia finished with a season-high eight pass breakups, also its most in a game since also registering eight at Duke last year.
  • Syracuse’s Shay Barker was 1 for 3 on field goals, which marked the first time since the 2022 Illinois game that a UVA opponent missed at least two field goals. 
  • Virginia honored former wide receiver Herman Moore in between the first and second quarters for being named to the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame class of 2026. He is the sixth Cavalier to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. 

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • With two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, running back Jekail Middlebrook tied his career high. It marked his third career multi-rushing-TD game and the first by a Cavalier since J’Mari Taylor also had two scores in UVA’s regular-season meeting at Duke last year.
  • On UVA’s opening drive, running back Xay Davis scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown, the second of his career and first since UVA’s season opener against NC State (Aug. 29).
  • Receiver Da’Shawn Martin’s fifth touchdown of the season, a 43-yarder from Beau Pribula with 2:01 in the third quarter, ignited a 21-0 scoring spree for the Cavaliers. Martin has 13 total receptions on the season, and his five TDs lead the team.
  • Defensive tackle Anthony Britton tied for a game-high nine total tackles, only one shy of his career high.
  • Receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Martin, and cornerback Justin Ross logged their first starts as Cavaliers. 
  • With eight total tackles, cornerback Jacobie Henderson now has 150 career tackles.
  • Reserve cornerback Jam Jackson finished with a career-high three pass breakups, also a game high.
  • With a 72-yard punt in the second quarter, Daniel Sparks became only the third Cavalier to record at least two 70-yarders in the same season and the second Cavalier to notch 70-yard punts in back-to-back games (Will Brice, 1994).
  • With four extra points, kicker Will Bettridge surpassed 350 career points in the win. UVA’s all-time leading point scorer, he now has 351 career points.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #21 Jekail Middlebrook, WR #1 Rico Flores Jr., WR #5 Kameron Courtney, WR #18 Da’Shawn Martin, TE #88 Connor Cox, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills. 

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, DE #16 Matthew Fobbs-White, DT 44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #17 Justin Ross, SPUR #4 Corey Costner, S #6 Brandyn Hillman, S #1 Montino Williams.

Game Captains: #5 Kam Robinson, #54 Makilan Thomas, #88 Connor Cox, #34 Kevin Chadwick Jr. 