Three Cavaliers Qualify for NCAA Individual ChampionshipsThree Cavaliers Qualify for NCAA Individual Championships

Three Cavaliers Qualify for NCAA Individual Championships

Andres Santamarta Roig (singles and doubles), Luca Preda (singles) and Jangjun Kim (doubles) all earned NCAA qualifications at the ITA Atlantic Regional in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three members of the Virginia men's tennis team earned spots in the NCAA Individual Championships with their finishes at the 2026 ITA Atlantic Regional Championships, which were held Oct. 8-12 in Blacksburg, Va.

Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig qualified for both the NCAA Singles and NCAA Doubles championships. First-year Luca Preda qualified for the NCAA Singles championship. Third-year Jangjun Kim qualified for the NCAA Doubles championship.

Santamarta Roig defeated teammate Stiles Brockett in three sets in Monday's first ITA Regional singles semifinal to earn his NCAA qualification. Preda downed teammate Jangjun Kim in three sets in the other semifinal.

Santamarta Roig and Kim defeated No. 2 seed Blake Hilsen and Eyal Shumilov of Virginia Tech in three sets to clinch the regional title and the NCAA Doubles qualification.

The winners of the singles semifinals and the doubles champion at each of the 13 ITA Regional Championships earned qualifications to the NCAA Individual Championships, which are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. 

Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, being held in Charlottesville Nov. 5-8.

This will be Santamarta Roig's and Preda's first NCAA individual championships appearance and Kim's first NCAA Doubles tournament.

Third-year Keegan Rice previously qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship after reaching the finals at the ITA All-American Championships in September.

Monday, Oct. 12
Singles
SF [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
SF [3] Luca Preda (VA) def. [2] Jangjun Kim 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Doubles
F [1] Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. [2] Blake Hilsen/Eyal Shumilov (VT) 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8

Sunday, Oct. 11
Singles
QF [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. [6] Eyal Shumilov (VT) 6-4, 6-2
QF [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Patrik Petera (VCU) 6-2, 6-3
QF [3] Luca Preda (VA) def. [12] Piet Steveker (ODU) 6-1, 6-3
QF [2] Jangjun Kim (VA) def. [8] Drew Fishback (VT) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5

Doubles
QF [1] Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def  [9] Leon Zaorski/Nicolo Consonni (VCU) 8-3
QF [3] Stiles Brockett/Luca Preda (VA) def. [5] Angel Veliz/Siwanat Auytayakul (LIB) 8-3
SF [1] Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. [9] Oliver Hague/Connor Kruger (WM) 6-2, 6-3
SF [3] Blake Hilsen/Eyal Shumilov (VT) def. [3] Stiles Brockett/Luca Preda (VA) 6-3, 6-7 (6), 14-12

Saturday, Oct. 10
Singles
R32 [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Blake Hilsen (VT) 6-3, 6-1
R32 [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Chase Robinson (LIB) 7-6 (3), 6-2
R32 [3] Luca Preda (VA) def. Ryan Morgan (JMU) 6-4, 6-1
R32 [2] Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Nicolas Iantosca (VT) 6-3, 6-0

R16 [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. [15] Oliver Hague (WM) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
R16 [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Paxton Pritchard (RICH) 6-3, 6-2
R16 [3] Luca Preda (VA) def. [13] Benjamin Sparks (LIB) 7-6 (3), 6-2
R16 [2] Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Omar Rhazali (WM) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles
R16 [1] Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Marc Ferrando Farras (LONG) 8-5
R16 [3] Stiles Brockett/Luca Preda (VA) def. Gevorg Mnatsakanyan/Nicolas Iantosca (VT) 8-6

Sunday, Oct. 11
Singles
QF [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs [6] Eyal Shumilov (VT)
QF [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) vs Patrik Petera (VCU)
QF [3] Luca Preda (VA) vs [12] Piet Steveker (ODU)
QF [2] Jangjun Kim (VA) vs [8] Drew Fishback (VT)

Friday, Oct. 9
Singles
R64 [1] Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Yassin Wageh (VCU) 6-4, 6-1
R64 [5] Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Theo Mottier (VCU) 6-3, 6-2
R64 [3] Luca Preda (VA) def. Gevorg Mnatsakanyan (VT) 6-2, 6-3
R64 [2] Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Riccardo Ciulli (JMU) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles
R64 Ty Switzer/Stefan Regalia (VA) def. Ilya Maltsev/Abdulraheem Isa (MORG) 8-5
R32 [3] Carson Baker/ Ilya Fahim (VT) def. Ty Switzer/Stefan Regalia (VA) 8-6
R32 [1] Andres Santamarta Roig/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Egor Zakharov/Adrian Franco Regue (MASON) 8-2
R32 [3] Stiles Brockett/Luca Preda (VA) def. Omar Rhazali/Dylan Chou (WM) 8-2

Thursday, Oct. 8
Qualifying Singles

R1 Stefan Regalia (VA) def. Lachlan Buckingham (Navy) 6-4, 7-6 (2)
QFAndreas Chapides (RICH) def. Stefan Regalia (VA) 6-2, 6-4

R1 Zachary Fleishman (JMU) def. Ty Switzer (VA) 6-4, 6-2
Conso Ty Switzer (VA) def. James Thomson (Navy) 6-2, 6-1