Three Cavaliers Qualify for NCAA Individual Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three members of the Virginia men's tennis team earned spots in the NCAA Individual Championships with their finishes at the 2026 ITA Atlantic Regional Championships, which were held Oct. 8-12 in Blacksburg, Va.

Second-year Andres Santamarta Roig qualified for both the NCAA Singles and NCAA Doubles championships. First-year Luca Preda qualified for the NCAA Singles championship. Third-year Jangjun Kim qualified for the NCAA Doubles championship.

Santamarta Roig defeated teammate Stiles Brockett in three sets in Monday's first ITA Regional singles semifinal to earn his NCAA qualification. Preda downed teammate Jangjun Kim in three sets in the other semifinal.

Santamarta Roig and Kim defeated No. 2 seed Blake Hilsen and Eyal Shumilov of Virginia Tech in three sets to clinch the regional title and the NCAA Doubles qualification.

The winners of the singles semifinals and the doubles champion at each of the 13 ITA Regional Championships earned qualifications to the NCAA Individual Championships, which are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, being held in Charlottesville Nov. 5-8.

This will be Santamarta Roig's and Preda's first NCAA individual championships appearance and Kim's first NCAA Doubles tournament.

Third-year Keegan Rice previously qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship after reaching the finals at the ITA All-American Championships in September.