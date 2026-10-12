Men's Lacrosse Announces 2026 Season Award Winners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s lacrosse program recognized its 2026 season award winners at its annual banquet Sunday morning (Oct. 11), celebrating a championship season in which the Cavaliers captured the program’s 20th ACC Championship and eighth ACC Tournament title. Virginia’s tournament crown was its first since 2019.

The Allen Voshell Award, presented to the team’s most outstanding player, went to attackman McCabe Millon. He finished second in the ACC in assists per game (2.71) and tied for second in points per game (4.53). His 77 total points (31 goals, 46 assists) also co-led the team. Millon was named a first-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse and earned a spot on the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Ryan Colsey received the Class of ’99 Unsung Hero Award, John Schroter was named Defensive MVP, Brendan Millon and Truitt Sunderland shared Co-Offensive MVP honors, and Chase Band received the Most Improved award.

Schroter and Jake Marek were presented with the Doyle Smith Award, Joey Terenzi earned the Harry Gaver Award for Leadership, Will Erdmann received the Tom Rixey Award for Spirit and Inspiration, and Sunderland was honored with the Lawrie Riggs Award for Commitment and Citizenship.

Dave Smith ’19 was named the recipient of the Tommy Compton Award, presented annually to a Virginia men’s lacrosse alumnus in recognition of meaningful contributions to the program.

2026 Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Annual Award Recipients

Allen Voshell (Team MVP): McCabe Millon

Defensive MVP: John Schroter

Offensive Co-MVPs: Brendan Millon

Class of ’99 Unsung Hero: Ryan Colsey

Most Improved: Chase Band

Harry Gaver Award for Leadership: Joey Terenzi

Tom Rixey Award for Spirit and Inspiration: Will Erdmann

Lawrie Riggs Award for Commitment & Citizenship: Truitt Sunderland

Doyle Smith (Highest GPA): John Schroter and Jake Marek

Tommy Compton Award (Alumni Contribution): Dave Smith ’19