Sparks Named ACC Specialist of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia punter Daniel Sparks was named the ACC Specialist of the Week on Monday (Oct. 12). It marked the second time in his career that he has garnered the weekly accolade from the league office.

Sparks is the second Cavalier this season to take home ACC Specialist of the Week honors, joining kicker Will Bettridge who was recognized for his Week 0 performance.

Had himself a game @Dsparks115 @ACCFootball specialist of the week x @RayGuyAward’s 8 for three straight weeks #GoHoos 🔶⚔️ 🔷 https://t.co/1h8Jn1rKGt — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 12, 2026

Sparks boasted a 52.2 average over six punts and had a long of 72 in Virginia’s 28-25 victory over Syracuse on Saturday (Oct. 10). Three of his punts were downed inside the 20 bringing his season total up to an ACC best, 15 on the season. Sparks currently leads the ACC and ranks third in the country with a 49.9 punting average.

Sparks, who booted a career-long 73-yarder against Florida State on Oct. 3, became only the third Cavalier ever to record at least two 70-yarders in the same season. Will Brice (1994) is the only other Cavalier to record 70-yard punts in back-to-back games.

In addition to ACC Specialist of the Week honors, Sparks was recognized as on the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 8” for the third time this season was the recipient of the week three Ray Guy National Punter of the Week on Sept. 21. Each punter named to Ray's 8 is eligible to be selected as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week which will be announced on Tuesday (Oct. 13).

2026 Virginia ACC Player of the Week Honors

Aug. 31 – OL Monroe Mills

Aug. 31 – S Brandyn Hillman

Aug. 31 – K Will Bettridge

Oct. 12 – P Daniel Sparks

Ray Guy Award, Ray's 8: Week 6