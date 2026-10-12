Thomas to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Coming off Virginia’s 28-25 comeback win over Syracuse last Saturday, Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Oct. 13) from Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave.), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. Hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers,” the weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest Makilan Thomas, a graduate offensive lineman who transferred to UVA in the spring of 2025 following a four-year stint at Arkansas State from 2021-24. Thomas has started at right guard in all six games for the Cavaliers so far this year after missing last season with an injury. He registered a career-best 88.2 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), in UVA's 59-3 rout of Norfolk State (Sept. 11)

Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in person to watch and interact with the show while enjoying the full array of food, beverage and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market. Student-athlete guests will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day before each show is held.