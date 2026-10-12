Virginia Reveals 2027 Baseball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia unveiled its 55-game, 2027 baseball schedule on Monday, featuring 31 home games at Disharoon Park, 30 ACC contests and a season-opening trip to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Virginia opens with TCU at the home of the Texas Rangers on Feb. 19 before a matchup with Arizona on Feb. 20. The Cavaliers wrap up their stay in the Lone Star State against Texas on Feb. 21.

The home opener at Disharoon Park is scheduled for Feb. 23 against VMI while Virginia hosts Cornell (Feb. 26-28) and Bucknell (March 5-7) for a pair of non-conference series.

The Commonwealth Clash with Virginia Tech is set for March 23 at a location to be determined. The Hoos will not face the Hokies for an ACC series for the first time since 2005. Virginia also has neutral site midweeks with Gardner-Webb in Kannapolis, N.C. (March 9) and West Virginia in Hagerstown, Md. (May 12).

Also in midweek action, Virginia has a trio of home-and-home series with Old Dominion, Liberty and William & Mary. The Hoos’ midweek home slate is rounded out by games with James Madison, Norfolk State, VCU and Richmond. During the ACC bye week, Virginia hosts Gardner-Webb for a Sunday doubleheader on May 9.

In ACC action, the Hoos head to Stanford (March 12-14) for its opening conference series. Virginia’s ACC road trips also include Clemson (April 9-11), Duke (April 23-25), Miami (April 30-May 1) and the regular season finale at Wake Forest (May 20-22).

Coming to Charlottesville during ACC play is NC State (March 19-21), Louisville (March 25-27), Notre Dame (April 2-4), 2026 College World Series runner-up North Carolina (April 15-17) and defending ACC Champion Georgia Tech (May 14-16).

The ACC Baseball Championship is slated for May 25-30 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. The 16-team, single-elimination bracket will feature a bye for seeds 5-8 and a double-bye for seeds 1-4.

2027 Schedule by the Numbers

55 games: 31 home games | 18 away games | 6 neutral site games

2026 NCAA Tournament Teams (10): Georgia Tech 3x (Regional), Liberty 2x (Regional), NC State 3x (Regional), Miami 3x (Regional), VCU (Regional), Virginia Tech (Regional), Wake Forest 3x (Regional), North Carolina 3x (CWS), Texas (CWS), West Virginia (CWS)

2027 Baseball Season Tickets

2027 Season Ticket Deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted later this fall in Virginia Athletic Foundation Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability.



The season ticket renewal deadline has been extended. Returning season ticket members should not place a deposit and now have until Friday, October 16th to complete their renewal application online at UVATIX.com or by contacting the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 or emailing uvatickets@virginia.edu.

Season ticket members who renew their current seats can submit a request to upgrade, add additional seats, or relocate into the Field Level Club. Those who submit an upgrade request will be contacted in late October in Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability.

General admission season tickets are $99 each. Reserved season tickets start at $150 per season ticket and are based on availability. The Family Four pack is back this season starting at $300 for four general admission season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 general admission season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends.

Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest-free bill plan. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and Field Level Club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements.

Cav Pass mini plan options and single-game tickets will go on sale later this winter.