Maximus Williamson Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia second-year Maximus Williamson was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week Tuesday (Oct. 13), as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Williamson won the 100 Free (41.41) and the 200 IM (1:42.60) at the College Swimming League match last Friday (Oct. 9). Both times are the best in the NCAA this season.

Williamson also swam the breaststroke leg in Virginia’s four 4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins heats, helping lead the Cavaliers to a first-place finish against Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan and securing the first spot in the CSL Championship Match in November. He was named the SwimSwam Male MVP of the match.

This is his second career ACC Swimmer of the Week honor.