De Ridder Named Preseason ACC Player of the Year and UVA Tabbed Second in Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia second-year forward Thijs De Ridder was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year, and the Cavaliers are predicted to finish second in the ACC men’s basketball standings, the league announced Tuesday (Oct. 13).

In addition, UVA second-year point guard Chance Mallory was selected to the preseason All-ACC second team.

Duke is the preseason favorite, followed by Virginia, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina in the top five.

ACC preseason voters selected Clemson sixth, followed by Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech and SMU. Syracuse was picked 11th, while Pittsburgh, Stanford, Wake Forest, California, Notre Dame, Boston College and Georgia Tech, rounded out the voting.

The Cavaliers were selected fifth in the 2025-26 ACC Preseason Poll and finished second with a 15-3 record. UVA has finished at or higher than its predicted finish in 15 of the last 18 seasons.

De Ridder and Malcolm Brogdon are the only Cavaliers to garner preseason ACC Player of the Year honors. Brogdon was selected as co-Player of the Year prior to the 2015-16 season. De Ridder earned All-ACC first-team honors last season after leading Virginia in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). Flory Bidunga (Louisville), John Blackwell (Duke), Shelton Henderson (Miami) and Patrick Ngongba II (Duke) joined De Ridder on the Preseason All-ACC first team.

Mallory enjoyed a standout rookie season in 2025-26, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Malik Reneau (Miami), Jackson Shelstad (Louisville), Amani Hansberry (Virginia Tech) and Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte (Duke) joined Mallory on the second team.

Duke’s Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte was selected as the ACC’s Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Virginia opens the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 vs. Drexel. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

ACC Preseason Poll

1. Duke (45), 861

2. Virginia (1), 778

3. Louisville (1), 758

4. Miami (1), 753

5. North Carolina, 658

6. Clemson, 623

7. Florida State, 519

8. NC State, 502

9. Virginia Tech, 489

10. SMU, 443

11. Syracuse, 353

12. Pitt, 323

13. Stanford, 267

14. Wake Forest, 234

15. California, 225

16. Notre Dame, 153

17. Boston College, 150

18. Georgia Tech, 119

First-place votes in parentheses; 48 total voters

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 48

Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 47

John Blackwell, Duke, 44

Shelton Henderson, Miami, 44

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 42



Second Team

Malik Reneau, Miami, 30

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville, 24

Chance Mallory, Virginia, 23

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 21

Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte, Duke, 21

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 30 votes

John Blackwell, Duke, 12

Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 3

Malik Reneau, Miami, 2

Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte, Duke, 1

Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte, Duke, 34 votes

Caleb Gaskins, Miami, 5

Cameron Williams, Duke, 4

Maximo Adams, North Carolina, 3

Harris Reynolds, Clemson, 1

Deron Rippey, Duke, 1