Kymora Johnson Voted to Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson has been named a preseason All-ACC selection following a vote by the league’s head coaches and Blue-Ribbon Panel, the conference announced Tuesday (Oct. 13).

Additionally, the Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC preseason poll, marking their highest position in the poll since they were picked to finish sixth in 2017.

Johnson received the third-most votes on the Preseason All-ACC Team for the second consecutive season. She comes off a junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In the NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

She set program records for three pointers in a single game (10), single season (103) and career with 231. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history.

Preseason Player of the Year

Hannah Hidalgo, Sr., G, Notre Dame



Preseason All-ACC Team (76 voters)

Hannah Hidalgo, Sr., G, Notre Dame 871

Toby Fournier, Jr., F, Duke 767

Kymora Johnson, Sr., G, Virginia 655

Uche Izoje, So., C, Syracuse 466

Khamil Pierre, Sr., F, NC State 456

Zoe Brooks, Sr., F, NC State 455

Tajianna Roberts, Jr., G, Louisville 265

Imari Berry, Jr., G, Louisville 220

Talayah Walker, Jr., G, Georgia Tech 202

Lulu Twidale, Sr., G, California 113



Preseason All-Freshman Team

Kate Harpring, G, North Carolina 493

Jacy Abii, G/F, Notre Dame 376

Autumn Fleary, G, Duke 274

Bella Flemings, G, Duke 205

Missy Odom, F, Florida State 99

Kimora Fields, F, Clemson 96



Predicted Order of Finish (76 voters)