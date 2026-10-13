Saturday Matinee Awaits Hoos in Dallas

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For University of Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, being part of a football game that starts at 11 a.m. will be a new experience.

Not so for UVA offensive guard Noah Josey. He’s the lone player left in the program from the Virginia team that whipped Illinois 42-14 at Scott Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021.

That game kicked off at 11 a.m., and Josey is looking forward to the Cavaliers’ test Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Virginia (4-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) meets No. 24 SMU (4-1, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Central.

“I love breakfast and ball,” Josey said Tuesday at the Hardie Center. “I’m not a big fan of just sitting around the hotel all day watching everybody else play ball. So it’s good to get out there early and get going.”

Dating back to last season, each of the Wahoos’ past 12 games has started at 3:30 p.m. Eastern or later. The Hoos will eat their pregame meal Saturday at 7 a.m. Central.

“Basically, we're getting on the plane [Friday], we're flying out, we're going to sleep, we're getting up, we're playing,” Elliott said. “Whereas normally you travel out and you have that night to kind of finish up any final preparation, and then you have more meetings in the morning. So now all of our meetings will essentially be done here before we get on the plane.”

With a later start, a big part of the players’ “mental prep can be done on Saturday,” Elliott said. “And now it's like, you gotta do that while you're brushing your teeth and getting ready to go to the stadium.”

The Hoos are 0-2 away from Scott Stadium this season. ACC teams are 0-9 against SMU in Dallas since the Mustangs joined the league in 2024.

It doesn’t “matter if you play them [in Dallas] or here, they're going to be tough,” Elliott said of the Mustangs.

Game 7 #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/5PSQCXVmju — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 13, 2026

NEXT MEN UP: The Cavaliers have lost multiple players to injuries in recent games, and Elliott provided updates on his team’s health during his weekly media availability Tuesday.

Omillio Agard, who started Virginia’s first five games at cornerback, has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, Elliott said.

Elliott also announced that defensive end Devon Baxter had shoulder surgery Monday to repair his labrum. Wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who was hurt in UVA’s most recent game, a 28-25 win over Syracuse at Scott Stadium, won’t play against SMU, Elliott said, and the severity of his injury wasn’t clear Tuesday.

Starting safety Brandyn Hillman hurt his ankle against Syracuse and will be a game-time decision in Dallas. Two other defensive starters—cornerback Jacobie Henderson and linebacker Maddox Marcellus—are banged up but expected to play Saturday.

“It’s that time of the year where you knock on wood and you pray you don't get to this point,” Elliott said, “but it's a gladiator sport where you’re going to have some collateral damage on the body.”