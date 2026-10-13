Virginia Announces 2026-27 Wrestling Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia wrestling head coach Steve Garland announced the 2026-27 schedule on Tuesday (October 13) with a slate that features four home duals.



The Cavaliers open the season at the Navy Classic (Nov. 1) before traveling to take on Gardner-Webb (Nov. 7) and Glenville State (Nov. 8) at the Throwdown on the Yorktown event in Charleston, S.C. Virginia will close out November on the road in a tri-meet with Maryland and Ohio (Nov. 24) hosted by the Terrapins.



In December, the Cavaliers will host Davidson (Dec. 4) before competing at the Patriot Open (Dec. 6) hosted by George Mason. Virginia will then wrestle in a tri-meet at Nebraska (Dec. 20) against Nebraska and Campbell before facing Doane (Dec. 21).



In the new year, Virginia will wrestle at the Southern Scuffle (Jan. 3-4) at Chattanooga before closing out the slate in dual action the rest of the way. The Cavaliers will wrestle duals at Morgan State (Jan. 10), North Carolina (Jan. 15), Presbyterian (Jan. 17), Virginia Tech (Jan. 29) and Stanford (Feb. 12). The Hoos will host Pitt (Jan. 22), NC State (Feb. 5) and Duke (Feb. 19).



The ACC Championships will be hosted by Pitt (March 6-7) and moves to a two-day event. The NCAA Championships (March 18-20) will be held in St. Louis.



HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND ON THE SCHEDULE

“Putting together a schedule is never easy, but I’m excited about the balance and variety of competition we’ve put together for our team this year. We’re especially looking forward to competing on the aircraft carrier in Charleston again. It’s a unique experience and one our guys will really enjoy.

“In the first semester, we’ll face two Big Ten opponents, including Nebraska, and we’ll also compete in two strong tournaments, giving our guys an opportunity to gain valuable match volume and face a variety of opponents we don’t typically see throughout the season. We also have to be mindful of the NCAA qualification system and put our guys in the best possible position to qualify for the NCAA Championships. We believe this schedule will help us do that by providing the right combination of quality competition and opportunities to build their résumés. We’ll kick off the second semester at the Scuffle before getting into the grind of ACC dual competition. To say we’ll be battle-tested by the time we get there would be an understatement. We’re excited about the challenge and believe this schedule will prepare our team to compete at a very high level when it matters most.”