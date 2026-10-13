Virginia Set for Smithfield Commonwealth Clash in Mem Gym Wednesday, Blacksburg Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia is back in volleyball action with two Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matches against Virginia Tech this week. The Cavaliers host the Hokies in Memorial Gym Wednesday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Blacksburg for a 6 p.m. match on Friday.

The Cavaliers (5-10, 1-5 ACC) returned to the newly renovated Mem Gym for the first time since 2024 over the weekend, battling Duke in five-set loss on Friday night before falling to No. 25 North Carolina in three sets on Sunday.

The Duke match saw third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker earn her 500th career kill, leading the Hoos with a season-high 18 kills in the process. On the season, Wuebker leads Virginia with 2.90 kills per set while middle Emily Fowler has been a two-way force with 1.65 kills per set and 1.40 blocks per set.

Virginia Tech (4-11, 1-5 ACC), Virginia’s ACC travel partner, has played the same conference schedule as the Hoos thus far and earned its lone ACC win over Clemson. Outside hitter Destiny Walker leads the Hokies with 2.62 kills per set and is followed by fellow outside Reese Hazelton with 2.60 kills per set. Defensively, libero Ivy Cooper leads the ACC with 4.53 digs per set.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Wednesday’s match will be broadcast on the ACC Network while Friday’s match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official X account (@UVAVolleyball).

GAME PROMOTIONS

The first 200 fans in attendance on Wednesday will receive a free t-shirt.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia returned to Mem Gym for the first time since the final game of the 2024 season against Duke on Friday. Only six of UVA’s 17 players - Meredith Reeg, Teagan Hogan, Zoey Dood, Sarah Brodner, Becca Wight and Lauryn Bowie - had played a match for the Hoos in Mem Gym. Additionally, Emily Fowler played against the Hoos in Mem Gym during his sophomore year at Coastal Carolina in 2024.

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler ranks 20th nationally and seventh in the ACC with 1.40 blocks per set.

Reagan Ennist is approaching the 500-kill mark in her career. The second-year outside hitter enters the week with 488 career kills.

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech, 45-40.

The Cavaliers have won the last eight matchups with the Hokies. Last season, Virginia pulled off a reverse sweep in Blacksburg before sweeping the Hokies at home.

THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

Virginia has taken home the trophy each of the last four years and holds a 7-3 record all-time.

Virginia Tech holds a 1-0 lead in the 2026-27 Commonwealth Clash, with the Hokies winning in men’s soccer on October 2nd.

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers prepare for the Commonwealth Clash, as the Hoos host Virginia Tech on Wednesday before traveling down to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies on Friday.