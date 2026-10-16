Cavalier Pros Shine on Day One of UVA SCM Pro Am

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving alumnae Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh won races on the opening night of the UVA Short Course Meters World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Douglass opened the night with a win in the 100 Free, clocking the fastest time in the world this year with a 50.20. Gretchen Walsh was second with the second-fastest time in the world this year of 50.32.

Alex Walsh won the 100 Breast with a time of 1:04.34. It is the fourth-fastest time in the world this year.

Isabelle Stadden, a member of Virginia's pro training group, was second in the 200 Back with a time of 2:00.55. Regan Smith won the race in 1:59.71. These are the top two times in the world this year.

Smith also won the 200 Fly (2:03.41).

Two current Virginia first-years competed in the meet: David Passafaro in the 100 Free (48.67) and Nathan Carr in the 200 Fly (1:59.15).

Other race winners included Jordan Crooks (100 Free, 45.98), Tyler Ray (200 Fly, 1:50.46), Pietro Ubertalli (200 Back, 1:53.55), Joanna Evans (400 Free, 4:08.17), Kieran Smith (400 Free, 3:41.10), Brian Benzing (100 Breast, 57.51) and Ahmed Jaouadi (800 Free, 7:33.79).

The meet concludes on Friday with an 11 a.m. session and a final session at 6 p.m.

Admission to the meet is free. The meet will also stream live on the SwimSwam YouTube channel.