Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia women's tennis teams will be competing in doubles and singles matches at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 16-19 in Lynchburg, Va.

The ITA Regionals are opportunities for players to earn qualifications to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held in November in Athens, Ga. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion will earn qualifications.

The Cavaliers will begin play in the main draws of both the singles and doubles championships. The draw will be released Thursday evening after the singles qualifying tournament concludes.

The tournament will not offer live streams or live scoring. Scores will be posted to this page and on social media as we receive them.