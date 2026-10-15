Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic RegionalCavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

The Cavaliers will be competing Oct. 16-20 in Lynchburg to try to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. –  Members of the Virginia women's tennis teams will be competing in doubles and singles matches at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 16-19 in Lynchburg, Va.

The ITA Regionals are opportunities for players to earn qualifications to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held in November in Athens, Ga. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion will earn qualifications.

The Cavaliers will begin play in the main draws of both the singles and doubles championships. The draw will be released Thursday evening after the singles qualifying tournament concludes.

The tournament will not offer live streams or live scoring. Scores will be posted to this page and on social media as we receive them.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 16, 9 am
Singles Round of 64
Doubles Round of 64

Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 am 
Singles Round of 32, Round of 16
Doubles Round of 32

Sunday, Oct. 18, 9 am
Singles Quarterfinals
Doubles Round of 16, Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 19
9 am Singles Semifinals
12 pm Doubles Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 20
9 am Doubles Final (may be played on Monday instead, TBD)