Burrell Set To Compete At U23 World Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Steven Burrell, a fourth year on the Virginia wrestling team, is set to compete at the U23 World Championships this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Burrell will represent Jamaica and compete in men’s freestyle at 92kg.



The weekend competition at the Thomas & Mack Center begins on Friday (Oct. 16) with qualification rounds beginning at 10:30 a.m. Should he advance, the semifinal rounds are at 4:45 p.m., while the medal rounds will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 17). All times are local to Las Vegas.



Fans can keep up with the action or stream it through FloWrestling.com.



Burrell has previously found success on the national and international stage, taking third at the U20 U.S. Championships in 2024. In high school, he was a US Open All-American and NHSCA All-American. Last season for the Cavaliers, he defeated a pair of nationally-ranked opponents in No. 14 Jack Wehmeyer of Columbia and No. 25 Patrick Brophy in dual action against NC State.