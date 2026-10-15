Cavaliers Take on Duke in ACC Action Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-5-1, 3-2 ACC) is set to take on Duke (6-8-1, 0-5 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 16) at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, N.C. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

How to Follow:

Friday night’s match against Duke will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia is set to face off with Duke for the 96th time in program history. Virginia holds a 43-41-11 advantage in the series.

The Cavaliers are winless in their last five meetings with the Blue Devils and have dropped back-to-back games in the series

UVA’s last win in the series came in 2019, a 3-1 win at Koskinen Stadium. The teams battled to a scoreless draw at Klöckner Stadium in 2022

Just three current Cavaliers featured in the last meeting between the sides (Lambe, Serafino, Sloan)

Virginia enters the match on a three-game win streak including a pair of shutouts over Cal and Gardner-Webb

The Cavaliers sit seventh in the ACC Standings three points off second and six points off leaders SMU.

Last Time Out

The Virginia men’s soccer team notched its third consecutive win and second straight clean sheet as a pair of Cavaliers netted their first career goals on Tuesday night (Oct. 13).

Virginia downed Gardner-Webb by a score of 4-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

AJ Smith recorded his seventh goal of the season to lead the team

Smith recorded his third game with multiple goal involvements on the season

Smith has scored or assisted in six of Virginia’s 13 games this season

Dos Santos recorded a pair of assists on the night; he has recorded multiple assists in two of his last three appearances

Dos Santos has registered nine goal involvements in his last six appearances

Parker Sloan and Zeus Rankin both notched their first goals

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 18 points each, both have set single-season career highs

AJ Smith leads the team with seven goals on the season, a career high

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on five goals this season to lead the team (counting primary assists only)

The Cavaliers rank No. 15 in NCAA Division I with 2.46 assists per game, that mark ranks fourth in the ACC

Brendan Lambe ranks second in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with eight assists on the season

Virginia has scored 29 goals on the season coming from 11 different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Oct. 24) when they travel to Syracuse. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).