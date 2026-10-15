Cavaliers Travel to No. 6 Wake Forest on Friday, Host No. 20 Monmouth on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the penultimate weekend of the regular season, the No. 19 Virginia field hockey (6-5, 2-4 ACC) heads to No. 6 Wake Forest (9-4, 4-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 16) before returning to Turf Field on Sunday (Oct. 18) for a home contest against No. 20 Monmouth (8-3, 3-0 CAA).

HOW TO WATCH

The Friday match will air on ACC Network, while Sunday’s will stream on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official X account (@UVAFieldHockey).

At Wake Forest on Friday at 6 p.m.

Live Stats

Live Stream

Vs. Monmouth on Sunday at Noon

Live Stats

Live Stream

MATCH NOTES

Virginia, Wake Forest and Monmouth are all ranked in the top 20 of the NFHCA poll.

Friday’s contest will be the 54th meeting between UVA and Wake Forest, with the Cavaliers winning 33 of the 53 previous matchups.

Wake Forest enters the matchup with a 9-4 overall record and a 4-1 mark in ACC Play. The Demon Deacons’ lone loss in league play was an overtime loss to Duke.

Wake brings a 3-4 record against ranked opponents in 2026.

In the 2025 meeting, the Cavaliers downed the Demon Deacons 5-3 to claim a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Sunday’s contest will be the third all-time meeting between Virginia and Monmouth, with the Cavaliers taking both previous meetings.

Monmouth enters the weekend with an 8-3 overall record and a 3-0 mark in CAA play. The Hawks are slated to play William & Mary on Friday before arriving in Charlottesville.

Entering the weekend, Monmouth is 1-1 against ranked opponents on the year, with the win coming over No. 15 Rutgers in the season opener.

Mia Abello leads all Cavaliers with six goals and 12 points on the season. Abello’s six goals rank her 12th in the conference while her point total is 11th-best.

Fourth Year Emma Watchilla leads UVA and the ACC with seven assists on the season.

ON THE HORIZON

Virginia will close out the regular season on Oct. 23 at home against Louisville. The match is slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be streamed on ACCNX. Senior Day recognition will take place at the conclusion of the contest.