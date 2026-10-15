Virginia Downs Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25 (1), Virginia Tech 19 (0)

The Hoos and Hokies got off to an even start, but Virginia led the rest of the way after a 3-0 run gave them a 7-4 lead. The Hokies got within one at 16-15, but a VT service error, an Emily Fowler ace and a Reese Wuebker kill put the Cavaliers back ahead by four. Virginia maintained its cushion throughout the remainder of the set, and finished it off with a kill by Wight.

Set 2: Virginia 25 (2), Virginia Tech 19 (0)

The Hoos never trailed, earning the set's first five points, which included two aces from Wuebker and a kill from Gonyeau. The Hokies cut it to two at 9-7, but Virginia followed with a 5-1 run, which included two kills by Wight and one by Bowie to build its lead out to six. The Cavaliers never let VT within four for the remainder of the set, and closed it out with a Caroline Lang kill.

Set 3: Virginia Tech 25 (1), Virginia 22 (2)

The Hokies made a late run to claim its only set of the match, breaking a 16-16 tie to go up 21-17. Virginia got within two at 24-22, but Walker finished it off for the Hokies with a kill.

Set 4: Virginia 25 (3), Virginia Tech 23 (1)

Virginia battled back in the fourth set, as the Hokies led 10-6 and 14-9. A 4-0 run started by a Bowie kill got the Hoos within one, and they finally evened it at 18-18 on a kill by Gonyeau. Tech took a brief lead at 20-19, and Virginia responded with the next four points while including kills from Wuebker and Lang and two VT attack errors. Virginia Tech got back within one at 24-23 before Lauryn Bowie ended the rally with her 10th kill of the match.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia claimed 0.5 points in the 2026-27 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Virginia Tech leads 1-0.5 after taking the men’s soccer point on October 2.

Virginia has now won nine straight matches over Virginia Tech, which is the longest winning streak on either side of the rivalry.

Additionally, Virginia is 9-1 against the Hokies under head coach Shannon Wells.

Virginia now leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech, 46-40, and is 27-13 all-time against the Hokies in Charlottesville.

Virginia’s eight service aces in the match were a season high.

First-year outside hitter MaryGrace Gonyeau made her first career start in the absence of Reagan Ennist and Ella Brodner due to injury. She posted season highs in kills (10), digs (5) and blocks (3).

Lauryn Bowie recorded her third double-digit kill match of the season. Her .500 attack percentage matched her season high.

Becca Wight recorded her third double-digit kill match of the season.

Reese Wuebker led the team with 11 digs. It was her third double-digit dig match of the season.

QUOTABLES

“Our right sides. That was the game plan. We knew we could do a really good job with our middles and our right sides. I thought Tech did a good job of shutting down our middles. We had some misconnections there. I thought our right sides exploded. We wanted to run a 6-2. We thought we could score a lot of points, but those two [Bowie and Wight] had to come through with some big points.” - head coach Shannon Wells.

“The want to win from this team is so unbelievable. Shoutout to MG [MaryGrace Gonyeau] for coming in as a freshman and taking veteran swings. It was just such a team effort. Everyone was there for each other. It was a unit on the court. It was awesome.” - fourth-year rightside hitter Lauryn Bowie.

NEXT UP

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash continues on Friday as Virginia heads to Blacksburg for a second matchup with Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.