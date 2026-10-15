Virginia Set to Host the Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and No. 16 women’s cross country programs are set to host the 2026 Panorama Farms Invitational at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va., on Friday (Oct. 16).

HOW TO FOLLOW

The races will not be streamed, but live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official X account (@UVAtfcc).

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:30 a.m. | Women’s 6k

10:20 a.m. | Men’s 8k

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

American

Charlotte

Coppin State

Delaware (Women)

Delaware State

Duquesne

Howard

Loyola (Md.)

Marquette

Maryland (Maryland)

Norfolk State

UMBC

UNC-Asheville

Virginia

Virginia Tech

VMI

Wingate

RANKINGS

The Virginia women enter the meet ranked No. 16 in the USTFCCCA Week 4 National Poll and third in the Southeast Region.

NOTING THE CAVALIERS