Virginia Travels West for Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team travels to the Stanford Golf Course on Friday to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate. The three-day 54-hole tournament begins Oct. 16 and concludes Oct. 18.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: Friday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 18

Location: Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, Calif.)

Host: Stanford

Course Par/Yardage: Par 71, 6,278

Format: 18 holes each day

Live Scoring: Clippd

The Cavalier lineup will feature: Jaclyn LaHa, Zoe Cusack, Elsie MacCleery, Mira Berglund, and Lily Reitter. Miranda Lu will compete as an individual.

The field includes: No. 2 USC, No. 8 Virginia, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 11 Stanford, No. 14 UCLA, No. 22 Pepperdine, UC Davis, Cal, Northwestern, SJSU, SMU, Oregon State, Santa Clara, Kansas, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado and Michigan

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