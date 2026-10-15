Virginia Travels West for Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team travels to the Stanford Golf Course on Friday to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate. The three-day 54-hole tournament begins Oct. 16 and concludes Oct. 18.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
Dates: Friday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 18
Location: Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, Calif.)
Host: Stanford
Course Par/Yardage: Par 71, 6,278
Format: 18 holes each day
Live Scoring: Clippd
The Cavalier lineup will feature: Jaclyn LaHa, Zoe Cusack, Elsie MacCleery, Mira Berglund, and Lily Reitter. Miranda Lu will compete as an individual.
The field includes: No. 2 USC, No. 8 Virginia, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 11 Stanford, No. 14 UCLA, No. 22 Pepperdine, UC Davis, Cal, Northwestern, SJSU, SMU, Oregon State, Santa Clara, Kansas, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado and Michigan
Play For Her:
- The Stanford Intercollegiate is once again using this weekend to PlayForHer as part of an initiative to help raise funds in support of breast cancer research.
- This year’s tournament is being dedicated to Christine Romer, a four-time letter winner on the women’s golf team at California and a 2002 graduate. She went on to pursue her MBA at Pepperdine University, but just two weeks into the program, at the age of 28, her life changed forever when she was diagnosed with Stage 3B metastatic breast cancer. Today, Christine has been in remission for 15 years. She serves as a UCSF Breast Oncology Advocate and on the Department of Defense breast cancer research panel. She lives in Florida, where she works as an LPGA teaching professional and certified yoga instructor.
- Supporters can help raise money by making a one-time donation or pledging to sponsor each birdie made by your favorite team. In 2025, there were 807 total birdies, an average of about 42 per team.
- Consider supporting and learn more about the cause HERE.