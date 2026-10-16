Cavalier Pros Shine on Day One of UVA SCM Pro AmCavalier Pros Shine on Day One of UVA SCM Pro Am
Sumner Solomon

Cavalier Pros Shine on Day One of UVA SCM Pro Am

Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh clocked the top two times in the world this year in the 100 Free

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving alumnae Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh won races on the opening night of the UVA Short Course Meters World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Douglass opened the night with a win in the 100 Free, clocking the fastest time in the world this year with a 50.20. Gretchen Walsh was second with the second-fastest time in the world this year of 50.32.

Alex Walsh won the 100 Breast with a time of 1:04.34. It is the fourth-fastest time in the world this year.

Isabelle Stadden, a member of Virginia's pro training group, was second in the 200 Back with a time of 2:00.55. Regan Smith won the race in 1:59.71. These are the top two times in the world this year. 

Smith also won the 200 Fly (2:03.41).

Two current Virginia first-years competed in the meet: David Passafaro in the 100 Free (48.67) and Nathan Carr in the 200 Fly (1:59.15).

Other race winners included Jordan Crooks (100 Free, 45.98), Tyler Ray (200 Fly, 1:50.46), Pietro Ubertalli (200 Back, 1:53.55), Joanna Evans (400 Free, 4:08.17), Kieran Smith (400 Free, 3:41.10), Brian Benzing (100 Breast, 57.51) and Ahmed Jaouadi (800 Free, 7:33.79).

The meet concludes on Friday with an 11 a.m. session and a final session at 6 p.m.

Admission to the meet is free. The meet will also stream live on the SwimSwam YouTube channel.