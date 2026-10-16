Walsh, Douglass Set US Open Records in Pro Am Session II

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving alumnae Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh set US Open records during the Friday morning session of the UVA Short Course Meters World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Walsh opened the session with a time of 53.04 in the 100 Fly. The time was a US Open Record (the fastest time ever in a meet on American soil) and the fastest in the world this year. It was the third-fastest time ever.

Douglass swam 22.94 in a 50 Free time trial, a US Open record. Douglass also won the 200 Breast in the fastest time in the world this year (2:15.65).

Current Cavalier Claire Curzan tied Katharine Berkhoff in the 50 Back, with both swimmers touching in 25.43. They also tied for the top time in the world this year. UVA pro Isabelle Stadden broke 26 seconds for the first time in her career, touching in 25.91 in the same race.

Phoebe Bacon, the most recent addition to Virginia's pro-training group, won the 100 IM (58.72).

Virginia alumna Alex Walsh picked up her second race win of the weekend, taking the 400 IM in the third-fastest time in the world this year (4:27.12).

The meet concludes on Friday with a final session at 6 p.m.

Admission to the meet is free. The meet will also stream live on the SwimSwam YouTube channel.

Other Swims of Note