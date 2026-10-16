Gretchen Walsh Breaks 50 Free World Record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving alumna Gretchen Walsh broke her own world record in the 50 Free SCM on Friday night (Oct. 16) in the final session of the UVA Short Course Meters Worlds Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the Grounds of the University of Virginia.

Walsh posted a 22.75 in the 50 Free to open the session. The mark broke her previous short-course meters world record of 22.83. It also broke the US Open record Kate Douglass set hours earlier in the same pool. Douglass clocked 22.94 in a morning time trial.

This is the second time Walsh has set a world record in her home pool, after setting the 100 IM short course meters record at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in October 2024.

Walsh closed the evening by winning the 50 Fly, going 24.02, the sixth-fastest time ever. Fourth-year Claire Curzan finished second (24.85).

Curzan won the 100 Back with the fastest time this year (54.94), beating Regan Smith by 0.02. Katherine Berkoff was third (55.07). The three times are the fastest in the world this year. Curzan moves up to No. 6 on the all-time performer list.

Douglass won the 200 IM, setting a US Open record (2:02.76). Alex Walsh was second (2:05.19).

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