Virginia Hosts Florida, Honors 2026 NCAA Champions on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host a dual meet against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The 2026 NCAA Championship team will be honored at the meet, with the banner unveiled at 10:50 a.m.

FAN INFO

Admission is free

Free parking is available at the Scott Stadium E3 lots

Free championship posters and rally towels will be given out to spectators. Photo ops with the championship trophies will be available before the meet

The meet will stream live on ACCNX

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates

EVENTS

200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 400 IM, 400 Free Relay

MEET NOTES