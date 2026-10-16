Virginia Hosts Florida, Honors 2026 NCAA Champions on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host a dual meet against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The 2026 NCAA Championship team will be honored at the meet, with the banner unveiled at 10:50 a.m.
FAN INFO
- Admission is free
- Free parking is available at the Scott Stadium E3 lots
- Free championship posters and rally towels will be given out to spectators. Photo ops with the championship trophies will be available before the meet
- The meet will stream live on ACCNX
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here)
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
EVENTS
200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 400 IM, 400 Free Relay
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women are ranked No. 1. The Virginia men are ranked No. 10
- The Florida women are ranked No. 10. The Florida men are ranked No. 3
- This is the first full-squad dual meet of the year for the Cavaliers. The team has competed in two College Swimming League matches and two split-squad duals: one against Navy without team scores and the other against UNCW with combined scores for men's and women
- The Cavaliers won both of their CSL matches and are the first team to secure a spot in the CSL Championship Match, taking place Friday, Nov. 6 in Indianapolis
- Claire Curzan has the top time in the NCAA this season in three different events: the 100 Fly, 200 Fly and 200 Back. Curzan was the SwimSwam Female MVP of both of Virginia's CSL matches
- The Cavaliers have the top times in the NCAA this season in the 50 Free & 100 Back (Sara Curtis) and 100 & 200 Free (Anna Moesch), giving UVA the top time in seven individual NCAA events this season
- Katie Grimes has the 2nd fastest time in the 500 Free. Leah Hayes has the 2nd fastest time in the 200 Breast and 200 IM
- Teagan O'Dell has the 4th fastest time in the 200 IM
- Smilte Plytnykaite has the 5th fastest time in the 100 Breast. Sophia Umstead has the 5th fastest time in the 200 Breast
- Virginia also has the top time or No. 2 time this season in the three 50-yard strokes that are not contested at the NCAA Championships: Sara Curtis (50 Back) and Lawson Ficken (50 Fly) have the top times, with Molly Workman holding the second fastest in the 50 Breast
- Maximus Williamson has the top time in the NCAA this season in the 100 Free and 200 IM and ranks fourth in the 50 Free. Williamson is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week. He was also the SwimSwam Male MVP of CSL Match #4
- David King has the top time in the 200 Back, ranks third in the 100 Back, and fourth in the 200 Free
- Thomas Heilman has the 2nd fastest time in the 100 & 200 Fly. He was the SwimSwam Male MVP of CSL Match #2