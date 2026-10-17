Connell’s Overtime Winner Powers No. 19 Virginia Past No. 6 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 19 Virginia field hockey team (7-5, 3-4 ACC) outlasted the No. 6 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 4-2 ACC) 1-0 in overtime on Friday night (Oct. 16) at Kenter Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

63:43 Virginia – Caitlin Connell (Unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The tightly contested matchup started in the opening fifteen minutes as the two teams combined to only surrender a trio of shots in the first quarter. In the second frame, Virginia carried the play as the Cavaliers registered three shots on goal, including one off UVA’s lone penalty corner of the night.

In the second half, the Virginia defense stood tall as the Cavaliers fended off five Demon Deacon penalty corners in the third stanza alone. UVA turned up the heat in the final 15 minutes with a pair of shots that forced the Wake Forest goalkeeper to make point-blank saves to keep the contest scoreless at the end of regulation. The tug of war continued into the overtime period until Caitlin Connell danced around a Wake Forest defender on the baseline and put the ball up and over the Demon Deacon goalkeeper for the game-winning tally.

Starting in goal, Nilou Lempers made a pair of saves for the shutout while Wake Forest’s Ruby Butterfield recorded four saves in the loss.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

First year Caitlin Connell scored her fourth goal of the season and her second game-winning goal of the season.

Connell is the first Virginia first year to score an overtime goal since Greer Gill did it against Syracuse in 2018.

Friday’s win is Nilou Lempers ’ first shutout of the season.

UVA improves to 2-1 in overtime matches during the 2026 season and 4-3 against ranked opponents.

Virginia has won the last five meetings with Wake Forest dating back to 2022.

FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“Great team win today. We showed incredible mentality in every aspect of the game. Of course, a huge win for us to build momentum at the end of the season. Super proud of today’s team performance.”

ON THE HORIZON

Virginia will return home to host No. 20 Monmouth on Sunday (Oct. 18) at Turf Field. The match is slated for a noon start and will be streamed on ACCNX.