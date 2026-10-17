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Virginia Splits Smithfield Commonwealth Clash with Virginia TechVirginia Splits Smithfield Commonwealth Clash with Virginia Tech

Virginia Splits Smithfield Commonwealth Clash with Virginia Tech

Virginia split its season series with Virginia Tech, following Wednesday’s win at home with a 3-0 loss to the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Friday.

Box Score

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia split its season series with Virginia Tech, following Wednesday’s win at home with a 3-0 loss to the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Friday.

The Cavaliers (6-11, 2-6 ACC) were led by rightside hitter Becca Wight with six kills, while the Hokies (5-12, 2-6 ACC) had a pair of players in double figures in rightside hitter Frances Torres with 13 kills and outside hitter Destiny Walker with ten kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia Tech 25 (1), Virginia 18 (0)

The two teams battled early with Virginia Tech owning a 6-5 lead before a 4-0 run from the Hoos put UVA ahead by three. The Hokies responded with nine of the next ten points to take a 15-10 lead, and never let Virginia within three for the remainder of the set.

Set 2: Virginia Tech 25 (2), Virginia 11 (0)

Virginia opened the set with a Hannah Scott kill but Tech grabbed the next three points and never gave up the lead. The Hoos stayed within four at 11-7, but the Hokies took four of the next five points and maintained its cushion for the rest of the set.

Set 3: Virginia Tech 25 (3), Virginia 21 (0)

A pair of aces from Katie Barrier helped Virginia out to a 4-1 lead, though the Hokies stayed within striking distance and took a lead at 8-7. The teams were even at 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14 before Tech went ahead 17-14. The Hokies led throughout the remainder of the set, though the Hoos cut it to one at 22-21 before Virginia Tech grabbed the final three points.

MATCH NOTES

  • Virginia moves to 46-41 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech.
  • Pending the result of Friday’s women’s soccer matchup, Virginia Tech leads the 2026-27 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, 1.5-0.5.

NEXT UP

Virginia hits the road for ACC matches at Syracuse next Friday and Boston College next Sunday.