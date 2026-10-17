Virginia Splits Smithfield Commonwealth Clash with Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia split its season series with Virginia Tech, following Wednesday’s win at home with a 3-0 loss to the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Friday.

The Cavaliers (6-11, 2-6 ACC) were led by rightside hitter Becca Wight with six kills, while the Hokies (5-12, 2-6 ACC) had a pair of players in double figures in rightside hitter Frances Torres with 13 kills and outside hitter Destiny Walker with ten kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia Tech 25 (1), Virginia 18 (0)

The two teams battled early with Virginia Tech owning a 6-5 lead before a 4-0 run from the Hoos put UVA ahead by three. The Hokies responded with nine of the next ten points to take a 15-10 lead, and never let Virginia within three for the remainder of the set.

Set 2: Virginia Tech 25 (2), Virginia 11 (0)

Virginia opened the set with a Hannah Scott kill but Tech grabbed the next three points and never gave up the lead. The Hoos stayed within four at 11-7, but the Hokies took four of the next five points and maintained its cushion for the rest of the set.

Set 3: Virginia Tech 25 (3), Virginia 21 (0)

A pair of aces from Katie Barrier helped Virginia out to a 4-1 lead, though the Hokies stayed within striking distance and took a lead at 8-7. The teams were even at 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13 and 14-14 before Tech went ahead 17-14. The Hokies led throughout the remainder of the set, though the Hoos cut it to one at 22-21 before Virginia Tech grabbed the final three points.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moves to 46-41 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech.

Pending the result of Friday’s women’s soccer matchup, Virginia Tech leads the 2026-27 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, 1.5-0.5.

NEXT UP

Virginia hits the road for ACC matches at Syracuse next Friday and Boston College next Sunday.