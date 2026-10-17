Virginia and Florida Split Dual Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted a dual meet against Florida on Saturday (Oct. 17) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The No. 1 UVA women defeated No. 10 Florida 205-89. The No. 3 Florida men won 176-117 against the No. 10 Cavaliers.

The Cavalier women won all but one individual race, including both relays. The Virginia men won seven races.

Madi Mintenko (200 & 500 Free), Anna Moesch (50 Free, 100 Fly) and Katie Grimes (1000 Free, 400 IM) each won two races. First-year Smilte Plytnykaite picked up her first collegiate individual event win in the 100 Breast.

Maximus Williamson (50 & 100 Free), Thomas Heilman (100 & 200 Fly) and David King (200 Free, 200 Back) each won two races for the men. The Virginia men finished 1-2-3 in the 400 IM with Thomas Mercer touching first.

King’s time of 1:32.31 in the 200 Free broke the AFC Pool Record.

Individual Race Winners

Sara Curtis: 100 Free (47.15)

Claire Curzan: 100 Back (49.37)

Katie Grimes: 1000 Free (9:25.49), 400 IM (4:03.27)

Madi Mintenko: 200 Free (1:42.25), 500 Free (4:38.79)

Anna Moesch: 50 Free (21.44), 100 Fly (51.95)

Smilte Plytnkaite: 100 Breast (59.51)

Emma Redman: 200 Breast (2:09.80)

Lana Pudar: 200 Fly (1:55.16)

Thomas Heilman: 100 Fly (45.11), 200 Fly (1:40.75)

David King: 200 Free (1:32.31), 200 Back (1:39.57)

Thomas Mercer: 400 IM (3:49.59)

Maximus Williamson: 50 Free (19.17), 100 Free (41.73)

Relay Winners

200 Medley Relay: Curtis, Plytnykaite, Curzan, Moesch 1:33.54

400 Free Relay: Jazy, Curtis, Curzan, Plytnykaite 3:11.37

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