Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic RegionalCavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

Five Cavaliers have advanced to Sunday's singles quarterfinals in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. –  Members of the Virginia women's tennis teams will be competing in doubles and singles matches at the ITA Atlantic Regional, being held Oct. 16-19 in Lynchburg, Va.

Vivian Yang, Alyssa James, Eugenia Zozaya, Shannon Lam and Katie Rolls have advanced to the singles quarterfinals. Two doubles teams have advanced to the Round of 16.

Sunday's action includes one round of singles and two rounds of doubles. The action begins at 11 a.m.

The ITA Regionals are opportunities for players to earn qualifications to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held in November in Athens, Ga. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion will earn qualifications.

The Cavaliers will begin play in the main draws of both the singles and doubles championships. The draw will be released Thursday evening after the singles qualifying tournament concludes.

The tournament will not offer live streams or live scoring. Scores will be posted to this page and on social media as we receive them.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Sunday, Oct. 18
Singles
QF [1] Vivian Yang (VA) vs. [9] Alyssa James (VA) 11 am
QF [3] Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs. [9] Anastasiia Sorka (UMD) 11 am
QF [6] Shannon Lam (VA) vs. [2] Katie Rolls (VA) 11 am

Doubles
R16 [1] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA) vs [9] Anjali Kirana Junarto/Mariam Ibrahim Mohamed Metwally (VCU), 1:30 pm
R16 [2] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs Katie Garofolo-Ro/Charlotte Weber (GTWN) 1:30 pm

Quarterfinals at 3 pm

Saturday, Oct. 17
Singles
R32 [1] Vivian Yang (VA) def. Laura Damm (GW) 6-0, 6-1
R32 [9] Alyssa James (VA) def. Arani Martinez (LIB) 6-0, 7-5
R32 [3] Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def.  Celina Joseph (LIB) 6-0, 6-1
R32 Tania Isabel Andrade Sabando (VCU) def. [9} Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) 7-5, 7-6 (3)
R32 [6] Shannon Lam (VA) def. Yee Ching Wai (LIB) 6-4, 7-5
R32 [2] Katie Rolls (VA) def. Andrea Magallanes (VCU) 6-3, 2-6

R16 [1] Vivian Yang (VA) def. [9] Blair Gill 6-2, 6-2
R16 [9] Alyssa James (VA) def. Sierra Vagi (JMU) 7-5, 6-1
R16 [3] Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. [9] Magdaena Baniak (UMD) 7-6 (3), 6-2
R16 [6] Shannon Lam (VA) def. [9] Diya Challa (UMD) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
R16 [2] Katie Rolls (VA) def. [9] Elizaveta Castillo (VT) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles
R32 [1] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA) def Laura Damm/ Alexandra Lindqvist (GW) 8-7 (5)
R32 [2] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def Asem Shoybek/Hima Fernando (NSU) 8-2

Friday, Oct. 16
Singles
R64 [1] Vivian Yang (VA) def. Rebeka Svabikova (W&M) 6-2, 7-6 (2)
R64 [9] Alyssa James (VA) def. Samira Khazieva (HAM) 6-4, 6-0
R64 [3] Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. Anjali Kirana (VCU) 6-4, 6-0
R64 [9] Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Beatriz Guerra (RICH) 7-6 (3), 6-4
R64 [6] Shannon Lam (VA) vs. Karen Verduzco (GW) 6-1, 6-3
R64 [2] Katie Rolls (VA) def. Aida Eissa (UMD) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles
R64 [1] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA) def. Sorana Matis/Sosanne Malaak (WVU) 8-4
R64 [2] Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. Elena Prado/Sabina Iurea (NSU) 8-0



TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 16, 9 am
Singles Round of 64
Doubles Round of 64

Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 am 
Singles Round of 32, Round of 16
Doubles Round of 32

Sunday, Oct. 18, 9 am
Singles Quarterfinals
Doubles Round of 16, Quarterfinals

Monday, Oct. 19
9 am Singles Semifinals
12 pm Doubles Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 20
9 am Doubles Final (may be played on Monday instead, TBD)