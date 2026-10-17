LaHa, Virginia in Second After 18 Holes at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – Three Cavaliers carded opening rounds in the sixties as Virginia closed the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate in second place on Friday (Oct. 16) at the Stanford Golf Course.

Virginia combined to shoot 8-under 276 and trail hosts Stanford (-13, 271) by five strokes at the top of the leaderboard.

Jaclyn LaHa carded a career-low opening round 5-under 66 which featured a bogey-free 18 holes as well as a run of four consecutive birdies to total five on the day and end her round in second place individually. Zoe Cusack finished her day in sixth place at 3-under 68 while Lily Reitter sits ninth at 2-under 69.

Elsie MacCleery and Miranda Lu are tied for 36th at 2-over 73 while Mira Berglund is tied for 46th at 3-over 74.

The Cavaliers will be paired with Stanford for the second round of competition tomorrow (Oct. 17). The teams will tee off from the first hole beginning at 11:25 a.m.

Final Results

Pos. Team Score 1 Stanford -13 2 Virginia -8 3 USC -1 4 SMU +1 T5 Pepperdine +3 T5 Kansas +3 T5 Northwestern +3 T8 UCLA +7 T8 Iowa State +7 10 UC Davis +9 11 California +12 12 SJSU +13 13 Michigan +14 14 Colorado +15 15 Santa Clara +17 16 CSU Fullerton +24 17 Oregon State +25

Virginia Individuals