Cavaliers Finish Runners-Up at Stanford IntercollegiateCavaliers Finish Runners-Up at Stanford Intercollegiate

Cavaliers Finish Runners-Up at Stanford Intercollegiate

Three Cavaliers notched top-10 finishes as Virginia finished second as a team following the final round of competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 843 and finished second only to the hosts, Stanford.

STANFORD, Calif. – Three Cavaliers notched top-10 finishes as Virginia finished second as a team following the final round of competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 843 and finished second only to the hosts, Stanford.

Jaclyn LaHa led the way carding three rounds under par (66-68-70) to tie for third place individually with a 54-hole score of 9-under 204. Lily Reitter posted a career-best finish in a tie for seventh place (69-66-73) combining for a score of 5-under 208. Zoe Cusack (68-71-70) tied for ninth place with an overall score of 4-under 209.

Mira Berglund (+10, 223) and Elsie MacCleery (+11, 224) finished in ties for 47th and 51st respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu combined for a score of 2-over 215 in a tie for 22nd place individually.

The Cavaliers will wrap up their fall slate when they host the Keswick Cup on Monday, Oct. 26 at Keswick Hall.

Leaderboard

Pos.

Team

Score

1

Stanford

-28

2

Virginia

-9

3

USC

-7

4

Northwestern

+10

5

Kansas

+13

T6

SMU

+16

T6

UCLA

+16

T8

Pepperdine

+18

T8

Iowa State

+18

T10

Santa Clara

+35

T10

California

+35

12

UC Davis

+36

13

SJSU

+41

14

Michigan

+47

T15

Colorado

+49

T15

CSU Fullerton

+49

17

Oregon State

+53

 

Virginia Individuals

Pos.

Player

Score

T3

Jaclyn LaHa

-9

T6

Lily Reitter

-5

T9

Zoe Cusack

-4

T22

Miranda Lu

+2

T57

Mira Berglund

+10

T51

Elsie MacCleery

+11

 