Cavaliers Finish Runners-Up at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – Three Cavaliers notched top-10 finishes as Virginia finished second as a team following the final round of competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 843 and finished second only to the hosts, Stanford.
Jaclyn LaHa led the way carding three rounds under par (66-68-70) to tie for third place individually with a 54-hole score of 9-under 204. Lily Reitter posted a career-best finish in a tie for seventh place (69-66-73) combining for a score of 5-under 208. Zoe Cusack (68-71-70) tied for ninth place with an overall score of 4-under 209.
Mira Berglund (+10, 223) and Elsie MacCleery (+11, 224) finished in ties for 47th and 51st respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu combined for a score of 2-over 215 in a tie for 22nd place individually.
The Cavaliers will wrap up their fall slate when they host the Keswick Cup on Monday, Oct. 26 at Keswick Hall.
Leaderboard
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Score
|
1
|
Stanford
|
-28
|
2
|
Virginia
|
-9
|
3
|
USC
|
-7
|
4
|
Northwestern
|
+10
|
5
|
Kansas
|
+13
|
T6
|
SMU
|
+16
|
T6
|
UCLA
|
+16
|
T8
|
Pepperdine
|
+18
|
T8
|
Iowa State
|
+18
|
T10
|
Santa Clara
|
+35
|
T10
|
California
|
+35
|
12
|
UC Davis
|
+36
|
13
|
SJSU
|
+41
|
14
|
Michigan
|
+47
|
T15
|
Colorado
|
+49
|
T15
|
CSU Fullerton
|
+49
|
17
|
Oregon State
|
+53
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T3
|
-9
|
T6
|
-5
|
T9
|
-4
|
T22
|
+2
|
T57
|
+10
|
T51
|
+11