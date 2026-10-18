Cavaliers Finish Runners-Up at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – Three Cavaliers notched top-10 finishes as Virginia finished second as a team following the final round of competition at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Sunday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers combined to shoot 9-under 843 and finished second only to the hosts, Stanford.

Jaclyn LaHa led the way carding three rounds under par (66-68-70) to tie for third place individually with a 54-hole score of 9-under 204. Lily Reitter posted a career-best finish in a tie for seventh place (69-66-73) combining for a score of 5-under 208. Zoe Cusack (68-71-70) tied for ninth place with an overall score of 4-under 209.

Mira Berglund (+10, 223) and Elsie MacCleery (+11, 224) finished in ties for 47th and 51st respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu combined for a score of 2-over 215 in a tie for 22nd place individually.

The Cavaliers will wrap up their fall slate when they host the Keswick Cup on Monday, Oct. 26 at Keswick Hall.

Leaderboard

Pos. Team Score 1 Stanford -28 2 Virginia -9 3 USC -7 4 Northwestern +10 5 Kansas +13 T6 SMU +16 T6 UCLA +16 T8 Pepperdine +18 T8 Iowa State +18 T10 Santa Clara +35 T10 California +35 12 UC Davis +36 13 SJSU +41 14 Michigan +47 T15 Colorado +49 T15 CSU Fullerton +49 17 Oregon State +53

Virginia Individuals