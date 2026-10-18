Reitter, LaHa Pace Cavaliers Through Second Round of Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – Lily Reitter and Jaclyn LaHa each posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties as the Cavaliers finished the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday (Oct. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 36-hole score of 12-under 556 trailing hosts Stanford by 12 strokes.
Reitter led the Cavaliers on the day carding 5-under 66 which included six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. After shooting 2-under 69 in Friday’s opening round, she is in fifth place on the individual leaderboard at 7-under 135.
Jaclyn LaHa posted 3-under 68 in the second round and now sits tied for third with a combined score of 8-under 134. LaHa has posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties (66-68) and has now recorded three consecutive rounds of bogey-free golf including the final round at Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic.
Zoe Cusack carded an even-par 71 and now sits in 10th place individually. Elsie MacCleery and Mira Berglund each posted 4-over 75 on the day and sit in ties for 47th and 56th respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu carded 2-under 69 in a tie for 16th place.
Leaderboard
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
Score
|
1
|
Stanford
|
-24
|
2
|
Virginia
|
-12
|
3
|
USC
|
E
|
4
|
Northwestern
|
+5
|
5
|
SMU
|
+6
|
T6
|
UCLA
|
+7
|
T6
|
Kansas
|
+7
|
8
|
Iowa State
|
+9
|
9
|
Pepperdine
|
+10
|
10
|
SJSU
|
+19
|
11
|
UC Davis
|
+23
|
12
|
Colorado
|
+24
|
13
|
California
|
+25
|
14
|
Santa Clara
|
+28
|
15
|
CSU Fullerton
|
+30
|
16
|
Michigan
|
+32
|
17
|
Oregon State
|
+35
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T3
|
-8
|
5
|
-7
|
10
|
-3
|
T16
|
Miranda Lu (IND)
|
E
|
T47
|
+6
|
T56
|
+7