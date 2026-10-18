Reitter, LaHa Pace Cavaliers Through Second Round of Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – Lily Reitter and Jaclyn LaHa each posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties as the Cavaliers finished the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday (Oct. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 36-hole score of 12-under 556 trailing hosts Stanford by 12 strokes.

Reitter led the Cavaliers on the day carding 5-under 66 which included six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. After shooting 2-under 69 in Friday’s opening round, she is in fifth place on the individual leaderboard at 7-under 135.

Jaclyn LaHa posted 3-under 68 in the second round and now sits tied for third with a combined score of 8-under 134. LaHa has posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties (66-68) and has now recorded three consecutive rounds of bogey-free golf including the final round at Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic.

Zoe Cusack carded an even-par 71 and now sits in 10th place individually. Elsie MacCleery and Mira Berglund each posted 4-over 75 on the day and sit in ties for 47th and 56th respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu carded 2-under 69 in a tie for 16th place.

Leaderboard

Pos. Team Score 1 Stanford -24 2 Virginia -12 3 USC E 4 Northwestern +5 5 SMU +6 T6 UCLA +7 T6 Kansas +7 8 Iowa State +9 9 Pepperdine +10 10 SJSU +19 11 UC Davis +23 12 Colorado +24 13 California +25 14 Santa Clara +28 15 CSU Fullerton +30 16 Michigan +32 17 Oregon State +35

Virginia Individuals