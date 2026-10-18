Reitter, LaHa Pace Cavaliers Through Second Round of Stanford IntercollegiateReitter, LaHa Pace Cavaliers Through Second Round of Stanford Intercollegiate

Reitter, LaHa Pace Cavaliers Through Second Round of Stanford Intercollegiate

Lily Reitter and Jaclyn LaHa each posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties as the Cavaliers finished the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday (Oct. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 36-hole score of 12-under 556 trailing hosts Stanford by 12 strokes.

STANFORD, Calif. – Lily Reitter and Jaclyn LaHa each posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties as the Cavaliers finished the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday (Oct. 17). The Cavaliers combined for a 36-hole score of 12-under 556 trailing hosts Stanford by 12 strokes.  

Reitter led the Cavaliers on the day carding 5-under 66 which included six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. After shooting 2-under 69 in Friday’s opening round, she is in fifth place on the individual leaderboard at 7-under 135.

Jaclyn LaHa posted 3-under 68 in the second round and now sits tied for third with a combined score of 8-under 134. LaHa has posted back-to-back rounds in the sixties (66-68) and has now recorded three consecutive rounds of bogey-free golf including the final round at Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Classic.

Zoe Cusack carded an even-par 71 and now sits in 10th place individually. Elsie MacCleery and Mira Berglund each posted 4-over 75 on the day and sit in ties for 47th and 56th respectively. Competing as an individual, Miranda Lu carded 2-under 69 in a tie for 16th place.

Leaderboard

Pos.

Team

Score

1

Stanford

-24

2

Virginia

-12

3

USC

E

4

Northwestern

+5

5

SMU

+6

T6

UCLA

+7

T6

Kansas

+7

8

Iowa State

+9

9

Pepperdine

+10

10

SJSU

+19

11

UC Davis

+23

12

Colorado

+24

13

California

+25

14

Santa Clara

+28

15

CSU Fullerton

+30

16

Michigan

+32

17

Oregon State

+35

 Virginia Individuals

Pos.

Player

Score

T3

Jaclyn LaHa

-8

5

Lily Reitter

-7

10

Zoe Cusack

-3

T16

Miranda Lu (IND)

E

T47

Elsie MacCleery

+6

T56

Mira Berglund

+7

 