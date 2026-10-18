UVA Breaks Course Record at the Head of the Charles

BOSTON, Mass. – The Virginia Varsity Eight placed third overall and first among collegiate boats at the 61st Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday (Oct. 18).

The Cavaliers’ V8 raced to a time of 15:02.791 to finish third behind USTC Princeton (14:44.037) and USTC Boston A (14.52.962) in the women’s championship 8+ race. Princeton finished fourth overall and second among collegiate boats with a time of 15:06.987. UVA finished first among collegiate boats in the women’s championship 8+ race for the first time since 2014. UVA's time of 15:02.791 is also the fastest collegiate performance in the history of the women's championship 8+, surpassing Washington's time of 15:03.829 in 2017.

“What a thrilling way to open our season at the premier celebration of rowing in the world,” Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. “Competing with and in front of our alums (who did awesome with a 9th place finish in the alumnae 8 and a 3rd place finish in the alumnae 4) was special.

“We’re fortunate to have an exceptional training environment at Virginia, but without racing, it’s difficult to know how our speed measures up against some of the best crews in the world.”

UVA’s Varsity Eight boat included coxswain Brie Joe, stroke Paula Lutz, 7-seat Skylar Morrison, 6-seat Flynn Greene, 5-seat Elsa Hartman, 4-seat Lila Henn, 3-seat PJ Balazy, 2-seat Emma Alimbau-Borrás and bow Maddie Agudelo.

“There have been signs in practice of reliable speed and their whole training group has been exceptionally focused,” Ng added. “To see them execute so well today, amongst this field, is rewarding. They genuinely enjoy rowing together, and I think that shows in how they compete.

“The prevailing belief is that the Charles is a coxswain’s race and today that held true. Brie Joe’s performance and decision-making were exceptional. There’s a great deal of learning and improvement still ahead and this is an encouraging early marker!”

The Head of the Charles course is 5,000 meters along the Charles River, featuring seven bridges, multiple turns and passing in a head-race format. In head races, each crew starts single file about 10-15 seconds apart and the results are based on time.

The Cavaliers return to action at the Princeton Chase on Sunday, Nov. 1.