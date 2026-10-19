Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 9 in AP Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll, the AP announced Monday (Oct. 19).
Florida is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Illinois, UConn and Arizona. Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Houston completed the top 10.
AP preseason voters selected Louisville 11th, followed by Arkansas, St. John’s, Miami (FL) and Gonzaga. Michigan was picked 16th, while Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Alabama, USC, UCLA, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and BYU rounded out the top 25 voting.
No. 9 Virginia opens the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Campbell. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
AP Preseason Poll
1. Florida (47)
2. Duke (10)
3. Illinois (2)
4. UConn
5. Arizona
6. Michigan State
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Virginia
10. Houston
11. Louisville
12. Arkansas
13. St. John’s
14. Miami (FL)
15. Gonzaga
16. Michigan
17. Kansas
18. Iowa State
19. Texas Tech
20. Alabama
21. USC
22. UCLA
23. Kentucky
24. Vanderbilt
25. BYU
First-place votes in parentheses