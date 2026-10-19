Men’s Basketball Ranked No. 9 in AP Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll, the AP announced Monday (Oct. 19).

Florida is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Illinois, UConn and Arizona. Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Houston completed the top 10.

AP preseason voters selected Louisville 11th, followed by Arkansas, St. John’s, Miami (FL) and Gonzaga. Michigan was picked 16th, while Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Alabama, USC, UCLA, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and BYU rounded out the top 25 voting.

No. 9 Virginia opens the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Campbell. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

AP Preseason Poll

1. Florida (47)

2. Duke (10)

3. Illinois (2)

4. UConn

5. Arizona

6. Michigan State

7. Texas

8. Tennessee

9. Virginia

10. Houston

11. Louisville

12. Arkansas

13. St. John’s

14. Miami (FL)

15. Gonzaga

16. Michigan

17. Kansas

18. Iowa State

19. Texas Tech

20. Alabama

21. USC

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Vanderbilt

25. BYU

First-place votes in parentheses