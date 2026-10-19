Road Contest at Wake Forest Set for 3:45 p.m. Kick

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s penultimate road contest of the regular season against Wake Forest will be at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 and be broadcast live on ESPN or ESPN2. The game can be heard live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and Virginia Sports App.

The final television network designation will be determined after games conclude on Saturday (Oct. 24).

Virginia will travel down to Winston-Salem for the first time since its 31-30 victory over the Demon Deacons in 2024. The Cavaliers own a 35-18 advantage in the all-time series that dates back to 1889. Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1 ACC) is currently ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25, its highest national rank since 2022.

Kickoff on Halloween #GoHoos 🔶⚔️ https://t.co/yk7drOFo8T — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 19, 2026

Up next for Virginia (4-3, 2-2) is a Friday night (Oct. 23) matchup with Duke (4-2, 1-2 ACC) at Scott Stadium. The contest is a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 9 (Oct. 31)