Dylan Dietrich Advances to Semifinals at Columbus Challenger

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Virginia men's tennis fourth-year Dylan Dietrich has advanced to the semifinals at the Columbus Challenger, held at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio,

The tournament is an ATP Challenger 75 level competition.

Dietrich opened the tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over No. 6 seed and Ohio State alum JJ Wolf. He followed with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Andrew Fenty to advance to the quarterfinals. Dietrich toppled the tournament's top seed, world No. 163 Darwin Blanch 6-3, 6-3 to earn his spot in the semis.

Dietrich will face 5-seed Any Andrade (ranked No. 177) in Saturday's semifinals.

Dietrich came into the tournament ranked No. 363 in the world.

This is Dietrich's third time advancing to a Challenger semifinal, matching his run last week in San Diego.