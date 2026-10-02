Virginia Hosts Navy on Saturday at the AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host Navy on Saturday (Oct. 3) at 11 a.m. at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Admission is free.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on X and Instagram for updates
FAN INFO
- Doors to the Aqautic and Fitness Center will open at 10 a.m.
- Free parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium
ORDER OF EVENTS
- 400 Medley Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Back, 50 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 IM, 400 Free Relay
MEET NOTES
- There will not be team scores for the event
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers compete in their second and final CSL regular-season match on Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Cavaliers will also compete as a split squad on that same date at UNC Wilmington
- Virginia hosts No. 10/3 Florida for its first full dual meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. The 2026 NCAA Championship team will be honored at the meet, including the unveiling of the championship banner