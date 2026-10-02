Brown Happy He Stayed the Course

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The list of football players who start and finish their college careers at the same school seems to shrink every year, but such student-athletes still exist.

Take the seven University of Virginia players who walked to midfield last Saturday night for the coin toss at Scott Stadium. It was the annual UVA Strong game at Scott Stadium, and Will Bettridge, McKale Boley, Xavier Brown, Noah Hartsoe, Noah Josey, Daniel Sparks and Dakota Twitty were the Cavaliers’ captains. They’re the only players left in the program from the 2022 season, which ended with the shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The UVA Strong game is always a heart-wrenching occasion, Brown said Tuesday, but this one hit him a little harder. Relatives of Davis, Chandler and Perry, including their mothers, were all present at the game. Also recognized on the field were Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, who were wounded in the shooting, and their families.

“Just seeing all their faces and everything, it was kind of full circle,” Brown said, “and it was a very emotional day.”

Josey joined the program in 2021, when Bronco Mendenhall was the Wahoos’ head coach. The other six arrived on Grounds in 2022, after Tony Elliott had taken over for Mendenhall: Sparks as a transfer from Minnesota, and Bettridge, Boley, Brown, Hartsoe and Twitty as freshmen.

Brown had committed to play for Mendenhall, only to see him step down unexpectedly in early December 2021. Elliott let Brown and the other committed players know they still were welcome at UVA.

“When Coach E came on, he didn’t have to honor our scholarships,” Brown said. Elliott did so, however, and that’s among the many reasons Brown is still at UVA.

“I just felt like I kind of owed it to him,” Brown said, “because he took a chance on all of us, and it’s been rewarding.”

Elliott is delighted Brown stayed the course.

“There’s not a better ambassador for Virginia football than X. Brown,” Elliott said Tuesday, “with the perseverance that he's had to go through from recovering from injury to ... being a part of what took place in ’22. He’s still here, and I think that speaks to [Brown’s character], and also it speaks to just the environment we've been able to create here at the University of Virginia. Maybe the cool thing is to bounce around [from school to school], but we've created an environment where guys feel comfortable and want to stay and want to be a part of what we're doing.”

Brown, who grew up in Lexington, Ky., was 18 years old when he enrolled at UVA. He’ll be 23 when he earns his second degree in December: a master’s from the School of Education and Human Development. Along the way he’s earned a bachelor’s degree in media studies, suffered significant injuries, and helped the football program heal after the tragic events of Nov. 13, 2022.

“I'll never forget that day,” Brown said. “I remember exactly where I was when I got the call, got all the information. It made me start to really appreciate the people around me a lot more. You never know when it's your time. We lost three amazing guys in Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean. All three of them were guys I looked up to, especially just being a first-year here.”

When he arrived at UVA after starring at Lexington Christian, Brown said, he wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I came in as a kid that was really just going to test it out, not knowing what was ahead,” Brown said. “I think I come out of this, after my five years here, as a man, first of all, someone who really learned how to handle adversity. With being hurt so much, there's always some negative to look at, but I learned just to find the positive and really just appreciate the game. You never know when your last snap is gonna be.”