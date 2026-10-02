Virginia Cross Country Competes at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – To open October, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs ran at the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run on the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course on Friday (Oct. 2).

A quartet of Cavaliers participated in the Open Women’s 6k, led by Ella Woehlcke. The third year placed 12th with a time of 22:04.0. Woehlcke was joined in the top 20 by Clark Stewart, who ran a 22:13.2 to finish 17th. First year Caroline Elliott ran a 22:30.4 to finish 35th. To round out the UVA quartet, Lucy Arnold placed 180th with a time of 24:27.2.

In the Men’s College Gold 8k, first year Brenden McMahon paced the Cavaliers with a time of 25:43.5 to finish 120th. In 149th place, Charles Perry ran 25:57.5. Rounding out the Cavalier contingent were Alexander Valencia (27:20.3, 267th) and Alex Leath (28:59.6, 299th).

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For the final meet of the season, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams will return home to host the Panorama Farms Invitational on Oct. 16 at Panorama Farms.