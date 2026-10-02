Virginia Set for Fall Ball Clash with Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia continues its fall baseball exhibition slate on Saturday as the Hoos clash Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg, Va. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 4 p.m.

Virginia will take the field for the third consecutive week after hosting Gardner-Webb and Georgetown at Disharoon Park for exhibitions over the previous two weekends. Saturday’s exhibition with Virginia Tech at the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals will feature 13 innings of action with a scoreboard reset after the seventh inning.

The Hoos last faced Virginia Tech in March, when the Cavaliers hosted the Hokies for a three-game series in Charlottesville. Virginia secured the series with wins in the first two games before Virginia Tech claimed the finale. Noah Murray homered in the opener, while Jake Weatherspoon and Sam Harris went deep in the second game, with Harris homering twice. All three return to the Cavaliers this season.

The Cavaliers will close out their fall ball slate against James Madison at The Dish on October 24. Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Saturday’s exhibition are available through the Fredericksburg Nationals’ ticket website: milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets

NOTING THE HOOS