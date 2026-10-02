Virginia Set for Fall Ball Clash with Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia continues its fall baseball exhibition slate on Saturday as the Hoos clash Virginia Tech in Fredericksburg, Va. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 4 p.m.
Virginia will take the field for the third consecutive week after hosting Gardner-Webb and Georgetown at Disharoon Park for exhibitions over the previous two weekends. Saturday’s exhibition with Virginia Tech at the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals will feature 13 innings of action with a scoreboard reset after the seventh inning.
The Hoos last faced Virginia Tech in March, when the Cavaliers hosted the Hokies for a three-game series in Charlottesville. Virginia secured the series with wins in the first two games before Virginia Tech claimed the finale. Noah Murray homered in the opener, while Jake Weatherspoon and Sam Harris went deep in the second game, with Harris homering twice. All three return to the Cavaliers this season.
The Cavaliers will close out their fall ball slate against James Madison at The Dish on October 24. Additionally, all Virginia Baseball intrasquad games this fall are open to the public. Stay tuned to the UVA Baseball social media channels for dates and times of intrasquad games each week.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for Saturday’s exhibition are available through the Fredericksburg Nationals’ ticket website: milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia finished year one of the Chris Pollard era with a 37-23 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance in the Hattiesburg Regional.
- A trio of second-year right-handed pitchers rank among D1Baseball’s top 100 prospects for the 2027 and 2028 MLB Drafts. Draft-eligible sophomore John Paone is No. 79 on the 2027 list, while Noah Yoder ranks No. 52 and Christian Lucarelli No. 96 among prospects for the 2028 draft.
- Also returning on the mound is third-year lefty Henry Zatkowski, who competed at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp this summer. The camp featured 53 premier non-draft-eligible players from across the country.
- When removing players who signed in the MLB Draft, Virginia’s first-year group ranks No. 8 nationally by Baseball America. The class is headlined by Charlottesville native Will Yow, an infielder who withdrew his name from the MLB Draft despite ranking as ESPN’s No. 64 overall draft prospect.
- Through the transfer portal, Virginia added five of Baseball America’s top 150 transfers. The group consists of Delaware outfielder Sal Mineo (No. 34), Maryland outfielder Jordan Crosland (No. 83), Mount St. Mary’s left-hander Serigne Sarré (No. 87), Western Kentucky shortstop Reid Howard (No. 134) and Richmond second baseman Michael Elko (No. 141).
- When combining first-years and transfers, the Hoos’ newcomer haul ranks No. 8 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC, per Baseball America.