Grimes, King Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia third-years Katie Grimes and David King were named ACC Swimmers of the Week Tuesday (Oct. 20), the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

Grimes won two events in Saturday’s dual meet against Florida. Her time of 9:25.49 in the 1000 Free is more than five seconds faster than the previous best time in the NCAA this season. Her 400 IM time (4:03.27) leads the NCAA this season by over seven seconds.

King also won two events. His mark of 1:32.31 set an AFC Pool Record and ranks second in the NCAA this season. He also won the 200 Back (1:39.57).

King co-won the men’s award, sharing the honor with NC State's Jerry Fox.

This is King's first career ACC Swimmer of the Week honor and Grimes's second.

2026-27 VIRGINIA’S ACC Swimmers of the Week

Oct. 20 – David King, Katie Grimes

Oct. 13 – Maximus Williamson

Sept. 29 – Claire Curzan