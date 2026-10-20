Familiar Foe Next for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the expanded ACC, longstanding rivalries can lie dormant for several years. Virginia, for example, hasn’t played Georgia Tech or Miami since 2023 and won’t face either of those teams again until next year.

But then there’s UVA’s series with Duke. The longtime ACC members are about meet for the third time in 11 months.

At 7 p.m. Friday, UVA (4-3 overall, 2-2 ACC) hosts Duke (4-2, 1-2) at Scott Stadium. They played each other twice last fall. In the regular season, Virginia rolled to a 34-17 win in Durham, N.C. Duke avenged that loss in the ACC championship game, defeating UVA 27-20 in overtime in Charlotte, N.C.

This is an era of player movement, and both rosters have undergone significant turnover since the end of last season.

The Blue Devils have “a lot of new faces, new numbers, new guys to get adjusted to, but structurally they’re very similar [to last season],” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday. “They still do what they do, but personnel-wise, they're very different, just like we're different as well.”

Even so, UVA’s two-deep on defense is peppered with players who were in the program last season, including end Fisher Camac, tackle Anthony Britton, linebackers Kam Robinson, Maddox Marcellus and Landon Danley, spurs Donavon Platt and Corey Costner, and safeties Ethan Minter and Montino Williams.

Asked Tuesday if he’d bring up last year’s ACC title game with his group, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, “I think it’s tough not to, because it's part of your breakdown. It's part of the film you're going to see. It smacks you in the face, because of the opportunity there. But at the same time, it's a different team. The team that we're working now is a different team. But I think for some of these guys, it’s a huge motivator, knowing that they've competed against this group twice last season. They know how important that game was for them last year, and it’s an awesome opportunity to get a good team here in our stadium.”

Under the lights #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 https://t.co/5ZNLin5Yri — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 19, 2026

The quarterback on last year’s ACC championship team, Darian Mensah, is now a Miami Hurricane, but tailback Nate Sheppard is back for the Blue Devils, and he leads all FBS players in all-purpose yards per game (179.8) this season.

Sheppard ranks third in rushing yards per game (136.7), and he’s as versatile as he is talented. In Duke’s most recent game, a loss to North Carolina, Sheppard caught 11 passes.

“Last year I was like, ‘Man, this kid can't be a freshman,’ ” Elliott said, “because he played like an upperclassman. And so where you've seen him improve is he's really, really making an impact in the passing game.”

Sheppard has 28 receptions for 259 yards and four touchdowns this season. Duke’s starting quarterback, Walker Eget, is “not forcing bad balls down the field,” Elliott said.

“He's going to find his checkdown. And if you’ve got a checkdown like [Shepphard], if you throw it to him at four yards and he can take it 40, then that's how I'm going to make my living as a quarterback, too. I'm just going to dump it down and let him do the work.”

As a runner, Sheppard is “really understanding the schemes,” Elliott said. “So you're not seeing him make many bad decisions. He’s not trying to bounce it when he's not supposed to. He's banging it up in there when he needs to. And then when he sees green grass on the counter, then he can bounce it on the counter. ... So [he’s] definitely by far the best back that we've seen all year and probably the best one in the league.”