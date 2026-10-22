Dahl Named USRowing Female Para Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia alum Skylar Dahl ’25 has been named the 2026 Para Female Athlete of the Year, USRowing announced Thursday (Oct. 22).

Selected by the athletes and coaches of the Gemini.com Para National Team that competed at the 2026 World Rowing Championships, boatmates Dahl and Flynn will be recognized at the Golden Oars Gala on November 5 at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Paralympic silver medalist Skylar Dahl captured a world title this year, winning the PR3 mixed four with coxswain at the 2026 World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam. This summer she also raced in World Rowing Cup III, earning a gold medal in the PR3 mixed four with coxswain.

Paralympian and reigning world champion Dahl joined the national team in 2023, earning a silver at the World Rowing Championships in the PR3 mixed four with coxswain. The following year she went on to win silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games and took a hiatus from the 2025 competition season only to return this year and earn a world championship title. At the collegiate level, she helped the University of Virginia win the second varsity eight at the 2023 ACC Championships and finished 10th in the second varsity eight at the 2023 NCAA Women's Rowing Championships. Dahl was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll in 2023.

“This is an incredible honor. To represent Team USA in para rowing and share this sport with some of the best athletes in the world is a great privilege,” Dahl said. “I'm deeply grateful to my teammates, both old and new, for selecting me for this recognition. My para teammates, coaches Tom Siddall and Ellen Minzner, Beth and Wendy, and the friendships I've built through rowing have reminded me what I love about this sport. They've reignited the joy, purpose, and passion that come with chasing big goals and representing athletes of all abilities on the world stage.

“Rowing has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, from competing at the Paralympic Games to sharing the daily grind of training with extraordinary people,” Dahl added. “Through every challenge and every finish line, I've been surrounded by people who have pushed me to grow both as an athlete and as a person.

“To Mom and Dad, thank you for everything, always, and for being my best (and loudest) cheerleaders. To USRowing and Josy for your support and dedication to the success of our team and making it possible to reach new heights in the sport. To UVA Women's Rowing, Coach Kevin Sauer, Coach Wes Ng, and the staff, thank you for your continued support. To Houlihan Lokey, thank you for investing in both my athletic and professional aspirations. And a special thank you to Twin Cities Youth Rowing Club and Rebecca Newman for opening the door to a second chance in sport and setting this exciting journey in motion.”