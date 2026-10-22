Virginia Set to Host Inaugural Keswick Cup Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia women’s golf team, in partnership with Keswick Hall, is set to host the Inaugural Keswick Cup at the Keswick Club’s Full Cry Golf Course. The 36-hole tournament is set to be contested Monday, Oct. 26.

“Competing at a home-venue resort of this caliber elevates of our fall schedule,” Head Coach Ria Scott said. “An elite course paired with a professional atmosphere will be a fantastic test and experience for all players and teams involved.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Keswick Hall and this incredible support for women’s collegiate golf.”

Virginia’s final event of the fall tour is set to feature some of the nation’s elite collegiate golf talent including a pair of top-25 teams No. 4 Virginia and No. 23 Virginia Tech. The field also includes Richmond, Longwood, Cincinnati, Bucknell, Jacksonville State, William & Mary, and Radford.

Top ranked players in collegiate golf will be on display at the Keswick Cup including Jaclyn LaHa (No. 2, UVA), Valentine Delon (No. 12, VT), Zoe Cusack (No. 10, UVA), Lily Reitter (No. 68, UVA), Elsie MacCleery (No. 75, UVA), Miranda Lu (No. 118, UVA), Xin Yao Wang (No. 121, VT), and Emily Mathews (148, VT).

Spectators and media are invited to attend the competition on Oct. 26. For information about staying at Keswick Hall or exploring resort experiences, visit www.keswick.com or call 434.979.3440.

Tournament Information:

Date: Monday, Oct. 24

Location: Keswick Hall – Full Cry Golf Course

Host: Virginia

Course Par/Yardage: Par 72, 6,348

Format: 36 holes

Live Scoring: Clippd

ABOUT KESWICK HALL

Set in the historic Wine Country of central Virginia, Keswick Hall is a luxurious boutique resort spanning 600 acres. Its signature Pete Dye-designed course, Full Cry at Keswick Club, is currently ranked No. 58 in Golfweek’s prestigious “Best Resort Courses” after debuting on the list in 2016. The layout also ranks No. 4 on Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play in Virginia” list and was named one of Golf Digest’s “Best New Courses” in the U.S. shortly after opening in the fall of 2014.

Keswick Hall is conveniently located a two-hour drive from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It is just over three hours from Baltimore and approximately three and a half hours from Raleigh, North Carolina. Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is about 30 minutes away, while Richmond International Airport (RIC) is roughly an hour’s drive.