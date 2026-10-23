Virginia Set for Road Matchup with Syracuse Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-6-1, 3-3 ACC) is set to take on Syracuse (7-6-1, 1-4-1 ACC) on Saturday (Oct. 24) at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

How to Follow:

Saturday afternoon’s match against Syracuse will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia is set to face off with Syracuse for the 12th time in a series that dates to 2013 when Syracuse joined the ACC.

The Cavaliers are unbeaten against the Orange in four consecutive matchups.

Seven meetings between the teams have been in ACC play with UVA holding a 4-2-1 in those games. The teams have also matched up three times in the ACC Tournament. UVA is 1-0-2 in those meetings. However, Syracuse advanced on penalty kicks in both draws (2022, 2023).

Just three available Cavaliers featured in UVA’s last meeting with Syracuse, a 3-0 win at Klöckner Stadium (Lambe, Sloan, Parvu)

Entering the eighth week of ACC play, Virginia sits tied for eighth on the league table with nine points, six points off Clemson and Wake Forest in second place.

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 18 points each, both have set single-season career highs

AJ Smith leads the team with seven goals on the season, a career high

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on five goals this season to lead the team (counting primary assists only)

The Cavaliers rank No. 20 in NCAA Division I with 2.29 assists per game, that mark ranks fourth in the ACC

Brendan Lambe ranks fifth in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with eight assists on the season

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 30) when they host Pitt for senior night. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).