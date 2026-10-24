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Late Touchdown Lifts Duke Over Virginia, 19-16Late Touchdown Lifts Duke Over Virginia, 19-16

Late Touchdown Lifts Duke Over Virginia, 19-16

The Cavaliers held the Blue Devils to without a touchdown for a stretch of nearly 55 minutes, but Duke scored on a halfback pass with under 75 seconds to play to take the lead

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Highlights: Duke 19, Virginia 16

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In a rematch of last year’s ACC championship game, Virginia again battled Duke to the very end. Once again, though, the Cavaliers walked away with a painful defeat, this time by the score of 19-16.

The longtime ACC rivals met Friday night at Scott Stadium, and UVA led at 10-7, 13-7 and, finally, 16-13. 

The Cavaliers’ final points came on Will Bettridge’s 30-yard field goal with 3:00 remaining. That was more than enough time for the Blue Devils, who drove 75 yards for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

That Duke’s Nate Sheppard had a hand in that play was no surprise. The sophomore tailback came into the game as the ACC’s leading rusher, and he scored the game’s first touchdown on a 32-yard run. But on the go-ahead touchdown, Sheppard hurt the Wahoos with his arm, not his legs.

On second-and-8 from the Virginia 28, Sheppard caught a lateral pass from quarterback Walker Eget and then spotted wide receiver Brody Keefe open in the secondary. Keefe came down with Sheppard’s pass in the end zone to make it 19-16 with 1:14 to play. 

Gavin Strange missed the PAT, but Virginia’s final drive ended when the Devils picked off a hurried pass by quarterback Beau Pribula with 36 seconds left.

The loss was the first at home this season for Virginia, which fell to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. Duke improved to 5-2, 2-2.

The Cavaliers asked a lot of their defense Friday night, and for much of the game that group delivered, despite missing four starters: tackle Jason Hammond, spur Corey Costner, and safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter.

“They just accepted the challenge,” head coach Tony Elliott said of Virginia’s defenders.

Sheppard finished with only 55 yards rushing, 81 fewer than his average coming in, and Duke totaled only 327 yards. 

“We knew we had to stone the run,” said Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson, who contributed a sack and an interception. “We knew [Sheppard] was a tough, physical runner. Our game plan was to swarm the ball, limit them to [as few] yards as possible. I felt like we played great until that last drive when we gave up that busted play.”

After Duke’s first touchdown drive, safety Christian Ellis said, UVA’s defense told itself to “just take a deep breath. Let's go out there and let's just execute. Let's just down the football. And for the most part, I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Ellis made his first start as a Cavalier and finished with a team-high six tackles. 

Ellis said he’s tried to take the same approach every week, whether he’s starting or not, “just because ultimately I want the team to win. That's why I came to UVA, because I wanted to help the team win. And we didn't do that tonight, but we'll learn from it and move on to the next opponent.”

Safety Montino Williams and cornerback Justin Ross made five stops apiece for Virginia, and each broke up a pass too.

UVA’s offense didn’t provide much support. The Cavaliers settled for Bettridge field goals on three possessions and came away with nothing on two other promising drives. 

On the first, Pribula lost a fumble at the Duke 30-yard line early in the third quarter. On the second, after one of Duke’s five sacks moved Virginia back to the Devils’ 30, Bettridge missed a 47-yard attempt late in the third quarter.

“That’s potentially six more points on your scoreboard,” Elliott said.

Given Sheppard’s explosiveness, the Hoos knew how critical it was to score touchdowns, Elliott said. “But at the end of the day, you want to end every drive with an opportunity to kick an extra point or a field goal. So we had our opportunities. We were definitely in position. “

Virginia’s offense, held to fewer than 300 yards in each of the previous three games, totaled 353 on Friday. Tailback Jekail Middlebrook, a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, led the way with career-best 117 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, and tight ends John Rogers and Dakota Twitty also shined.

Rogers caught five passes for 65 yards—both career highs—and Twitty had three receptions for 41 yards.

The tight ends “were making plays all day,” Middlebrook said.

Pribula had an uneven outing. He rushed for 66 yards on 21 carries and completed 15 of 24 passes for 158 yards, with one interception. He was called for intentional grounding on a second-and-10 play from the Duke 11 with 3:47 to play, a mistake that moved Virginia back to the 18.

The Hoos have scored more than 16 points only once in their past four games.

After forcing a UVA punt on the game’s first series, Duke needed only four plays to score a touchdown. Sheppard followed Eget’s 35-yard completion to wide receiver Jonah Burton with a 32-yard TD run.

Virginia answered with an 80-yard touchdown drive on which Duke was flagged for two penalties. On fourth-and-goal from inside the Blue Devils’ 1, Middlebrook took a direct snap and surged into the end zone, and Bettridge added the extra point to tie the game.

The Cavaliers went ahead on their next drive, which ended with a 21-yard field goal by Bettridge, the leading scorer in program history.

With its defense stiffening, UVA had a chance to take a two-score lead into halftime. But after the Hoos moved to the Duke 23 in the final minute of the second quarter, they didn’t want to do anything “too risky,” Elliott said, and they didn’t.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings called three straight runs, netting 9 yards, and Bettridge drilled a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half to push Virginia’s lead to 13-7.

UP NEXT: Virginia has four regular-season games left: two at home and two on the road. The first is on Halloween—Saturday, Oct. 31—against No. 17 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

The 3:45 p.m. game will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Cavaliers lead their series with the Demon Deacons, 35-18. UVA won in Winston-Salem in 2024, and Wake won in Charlottesville last season.

Wake (6-1, 4-1) plays at Cal (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday night.

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Postgame Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Virginia Team Notes 

  • Virginia dropped to 42-36 in the all-time series with Duke, which began in 1890, including a 25-13 mark in Charlottesville.
  • The Cavaliers have still won nine of the last 12 meetings with the Blue Devils dating back to 2015.
  • Duke scored a 32-yard touchdown on its opening drive, which marks only the second time UVA has allowed a score on an opponent’s opening drive this season. 
  • Of its eight games this season, Virginia trailed only once after the first quarter – SMU (3-0).
  • Virginia dropped to 15-4 all-time when possessing the ball for 38 or more minutes. Virginia has possessed the ball longer than its opponent in four games this season and is 2-2 in those contests.
  • Duke was 2-for-10 on third down, with both conversions coming on second-half scoring drives. Its second conversion was a third and three on the go-ahead touchdown drive. 
  • For the second straight game, UVA’s offense was 2-for-3 on fourth down. The Cavaliers entered Friday’s contest ranked second nationally in total fourth-down conversions with 21.
  • UVA finished with six QB hurries, its second consecutive game with at least six. The Cavaliers had a season-high eight QB hurries at then-No. 24 SMU last week.
  • Duke tailback Nate Sheppard, who entered Friday’s contest as the ACC’s leading rusher (136.7 ypg), was held to a season-low 55 yards on 15 carries. It’s also his lowest output in his last 10 games and since last year’s regular-season meeting between UVA and Duke in Durham, when he had only 43 yards. In his last 19 games played, two of his three lowest rushing efforts have come against Virginia.
  • For the first time since 2024, UVA dropped consecutive games. The Cavaliers had previously won their last five games following a loss.
  • Virginia, which led 13-6 at the half, snapped an eight-game win streak when leading at the intermission. UVA dipped to 15-6 under head coach Tony Elliott when leading at halftime.
  • Virginia's defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns from scrimmage in regulation in 10 of its last 13 games (dating back to 2025 Washington State game).
  • Dating back to last year’s regular-season finale against Virginia Tech, UVA’s five-game win streak at Scott Stadium came to a close.
  • UVA’s six-game win streak on games contested Oct. 23 dating back to 1976 came to a close.

Virginia Individual Player Notes 

  • Tailback Jekail Middlebrook finished with a career-high 117 rushing yards on a career-high 24 carries, which marked his third career 100-yard rushing game and first as a Cavalier. His last 100-yard game was against Sam Houston State on Nov. 11, 2025, when he had 106. 
  • Middlebrook scored UVA’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a direct snap from the 1-yard line amid UVA’s third drive of the game. It was his fourth rushing TD of the year and 12th of his career.
  • Middlebrook is the second Cavalier tailback to accumulate 100 rushing yards in a game (Xay Davis vs. Norfolk State – 107) this season.
  • Middlebrook’s three career 100-yard rushing games leads all players on this year’s UVA roster. 
  • According to FBS sports information directors, UVA is one of three schools nationally – along

with Army and Rice – with six players who have rushed for 100 yards in a game at least once in their career. 

  • Tight end John Rogers finished with career highs in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (65). His 27-yard catch in the first quarter is also a career long and led to UVA’s only touchdown of the game.
  • Rogers had a then-career high with three receptions in last week’s contest at then-No. 24 SMU. 
  • Ezekiel Larry and Christian Ellis made their first starts in a UVA uniform. Larry started 11 games for Yale last season, and it was Ellis’ first start since the 2024 season.
  • Receiver Jacquon Gibson reached 100 career receptions with a three-yard reception in the third quarter. He finished with two catches for 14 yards.
  • Linebacker Kam Robinson recorded his first solo sack since Sept. 26, 2025, against Florida State for a 4-yard loss on third down in the second quarter. His sack was the ninth of his career.
  • Robinson intercepted his first pass of the season, halting a Duke drive in UVA territory late in the third quarter. It was his sixth interception of his career. He has an interception in each of his four seasons at UVA.
  • Maddox Marcellus had two tackles for loss his most as a Cavalier and most since two against Utah Tech in 2024 while playing for Eastern Kentucky.
  • Quarterback Beau Pribula rushed a career-high 21 times for 66 yards. He went over the 1,000-rushing-yard milestone for his career. Pribula currently has 1,056.

Offensive Starters: QB #7 Beau Pribula, RB #21 Jekail Middlebrook, WR # Jacquon Gibson, WR #18 Da’Shawn Martin, TE #9 Dakota Twitty, TE #89 John Rogers, LT #52 McKale Boley, LG #77 Noah Josey, C #60 Drake Metcalf, RG #54 Makilan Thomas, RT #71 Monroe Mills. 

Defensive Starters: DE #14 Fisher Camac, DE #94 Ezekiel Larry, DT #44 Darrion Henry-Young, DT #55 Anthony Britton, LB #5 Kam Robinson, LB #11 Maddox Marcellus, LB #32 Landon Danley, CB #10 Jacobie Henderson, CB #17 Justin Ross, S #1 Montino Williams, S #8 Christian Ellis. 

Game Captains: WR #4 Jacquon Gibson, TE #84 Hayden Rollison, DT #44 Darrion Henry-Young, DE #47 Gabe Sneed. 