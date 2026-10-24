Virginia Falls in Four Sets at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Virginia dropped a four-set match to Syracuse at the Women’s Center to open its road trip on Friday.

The Cavaliers (6-12, 2-7 ACC) won the opening set 25-18 before the Orange (6-12, 1-8 ACC) responded by winning the next three. Middle Emily Fowler led Virginia with 11 kills while outsides Ella Brodner and Reese Wuebker added ten apiece. For Syracuse, Outside Kieran Stamey led all players with 15 kills while middle Abby Nicholson followed with 11.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25 (1), Syracuse 18 (0)

Virginia led from start to finish in the opening set after getting off to a 7-1 lead. The Hoos never let the Orange within two as outside hitters Reese Wuebker and Ella Brodner dominated with five kills and three kills respectively. Virginia closed out the set with six of the final eight points after a 4-0 Syracuse run had shortened the lead to 19-16.

Set 2: Syracuse 26 (1), Virginia 24 (1)

The two teams battled in the second set, changing leads nine times while neither team led by more than two for the entire set. Virginia broke a 20-20 with back-to-back points to go up 22-20 before the Orange responded with a 3-0 run. The Hoos grabbed the next two points to claim a 24-23 lead at set point, but Syracuse picked up the set's final three points to even the match.

Set 3: Syracuse 25 (2), Virginia 22 (1)

Virginia started strong, using a 4-0 run to claim an early 9-4 lead, but the Orange responded with seven of the next nine points to even it at 11-11. The teams remained even at 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15 before Syracuse grabbed five of the next six points to go ahead 20-16. The Orange kept its four-point cushion into the set point at 24-20 before the Hoos picked up the next two, but a kill by Kieran Stamey ended the Virginia run and sealed the set for Syracuse.

Set 4: Syracuse 25 (3), Virginia 19 (1)

Syracuse broke away in the middle of the set after the teams battled early. After Syracuse won the set’s first four points, Virginia grabbed the next five. Syracuse led at 9-8, and a 5-0 run from the Orange gave them a cushion for the remainder of the set. The Hoos cut it to three at 21-18, but Syracuse finished the match with four of the final five points.

MATCH NOTES

First-year outside hitter Ella Brodner returned to the starting lineup after missing the last four games due to injury. She finished with ten kills, which was two shy of her season high.

Second-year middle Caroline Lang set a season high in blocks (6). It was one shy of her career high (7).

Fourth-year libero Katie Barrier recorded a season high 23 digs, which also matched her career high.

With 21 assists and 14 digs, fourth-year setter Hannah Scott recorded her third double-double of the season and first since October 9 against Duke.

Fourth-year middle Emily Fowler led Virginia with 11 kills. It was her third double-digit kill match of the season.

NEXT UP

Virginia closes out its road trip with a match at Boston College on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.