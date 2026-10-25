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Cavaliers Playing in WTT and ATP Challenger Tournaments This WeekCavaliers Playing in WTT and ATP Challenger Tournaments This Week

Cavaliers Playing in WTT and ATP Challenger Tournaments This Week

Luca Preda, Andres Santamarta Roig, Stiles Brockett and Jangjun Kim are playing in pro tournaments this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will compete in pro-level events Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Stiles Brockett and Luca Preda began play at the Dragonbridge Open, a World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. Preda advanced out of qualifying to make the main draw. Andres Santamarta Roig began play in the main draw of that same tournament, taking out the top seed in his opening match.

Janjun Kim played singles and doubles in the EUGENE Seoul Open, an ATP Challenger 125-level tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

Updates will be posted on our social media accounts.

RESULTS

Las Vegas
Q1 (16) Luca Preda def. Samuel Pohl 6-0, 6-0
QF (16) Luca Preda def (1) Kevin Edengren 6-4, 6-1
R32 Luca Preda def. David Fix 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
R16 Luca Preda vs [3] Aidan Kim

R32 Andres Santamarta Roig def (1) #378 Max Wiskandt 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
R16 Andres Santamarta Roig vs Noah Johnston

Q1 Stiles Brockett def. (13) Tyler Bowers 1-6, 6-2, 10-8
QF (8) David Fix def. Stiles Brockett 6-4, 6-3

Seoul
R 32 #249 Billy Harris def. Jangjun Kim 7-6 (2), 6-2

R16 Kim/Chung def. Jangjun Kim/Park 5-7, 6-1, 10-8