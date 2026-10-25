Virginia Closes Road Trip with Four-Set Loss at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Virginia dropped a four-set match at Boston College to close out its road trip on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (6-13, 2-8 ACC) avoided the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set after dropping the first two, but the Eagles (12-9, 3-7 ACC) responded with a 25-18 win in the fourth set. Reese Wuebker led Virginia with 12 kills, while Caroline Lang totaled 12 blocks, the most by a Cavalier since 2023. For Boston College, Audrey Ross led all players with 21 kills while Sam Hoppes added 14.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Boston College 25 (1), Virginia 19 (0)

BC never trailed in the opening set after grabbing the match’s first three points and seven of the first ten. The Eagles led by as much as 24-13 before a 6-0 run from the Hoos made it 24-19 in a sequence that saw Sarah Brodner pick up a pair of kills. Boston College ended the Virginia run on a UVA service error to finish the set.

Set 2: Boston College 25 (2), Virginia 12 (0)

A 6-1 start from the Eagles set the tone for the second set as Boston College took a 2-0 lead in the match. Virginia kept it within five at 10-5 before a 7-0 run from the Eagles put BC ahead 17-5. Boston College kept its cushion throughout the remainder of the set, and finished with four of the final five points.

Set 3: Virginia 25 (1), Boston College 23 (2)

Virginia made a late rally to avoid the sweep after BC held an 18-13 lead. The Hoos burst ahead to a 21-19 lead after grabbing eight of the next nine points in a sequence that saw Caroline Lang record a kill and four blocks. The Eagles evened it at 21-21, but the Cavaliers closed the set with four of the final six points, ending it on a kill from Lauryn Bowie.

Set 4: Boston College 25 (3), Virginia 18 (1)

Virginia led early on at 4-3, but BC grabbed eight of the next 11 points to claim an 11-7 lead. The Eagles led throughout the remainder of the final set, with the Hoos cutting it to two at 13-11 before a 7-2 run gave BC a 20-13 cushion. Virginia picked up five of the next six to make it 21-18 before Boston College took the final four points of the match.

MATCH NOTES

Second-year middle Caroline Lang set a new career high in blocks (12). Her previous career high (7) came against Boston College last season.

Lang is the first Cavalier with 10-plus blocks in a match since Jasmine Robinson (11) against Georgia Tech last season and the first with 12 blocks since Abby Tadder against UMBC in 2023.

Fourth-year libero Katie Barrier’s 18 digs were her second-most in a match this season and her ninth match with 10-plus digs.

First-year outside hitter Ella Brodner posted a season high in blocks (6).

NEXT UP

Virginia returns home next weekend with a pair of matches against Miami and Florida State. The Hoos host the Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday and the Seminoles at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday.